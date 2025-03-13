Recipe: Gnocc-bokki, Korean street food meets Italian pasta

MANILA, Philippines — Can you marry two very different dishes from two different cuisines into one harmonious and delicious dish?

Gnocchi, which is an Italian pasta that uses potatoes in its dough instead of just flour and egg, and Tteokbokki, a Korean street food of chewy rice cakes cooked in spicy broth, come together in Chef Wado Tan Siman’s Gnocc-bokki.

So, when Italy meets Korea in a dish, you get the epic fusion of Gnocchi and Tteokbokki: Gnocc-bokki.

Gnocc-bokki

Ingredients:

For the Gnocchi:

2 cups U.S. Potato Flakes

1 cup water

2 whole eggs

1 egg yolk

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. salt

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Procedure:

1. Heat water and fold in the U.S. Potato Flakes.

2. Once cooled, whisk in eggs until fully incorporated.

3. Fold in the flour, salt, and Parmesan cheese. Knead into a dough.

4. Roll the dough into mini logs and cut to your desired shape and size.

5. In a non-stick pan, sear the Gnocchi in oil for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.

For the Tteokbokki sauce:

3 cups water

3 tbsps. Gochujang (Korean chili paste)

1 1/2 tbsps. sugar

1 1/2 tbsps. soy sauce

1 tbsp. Gochugaru (Korean hot pepper flakes)

2 cloves garlic, minced

For the Gnocc-bokki plate:

1 cup fish cakes, sliced into strips

8-12 pcs. onion leeks, sliced

1/2 cup sliced carrots

2 hard-boiled eggs

Spring onion, chopped

Roasted sesame seeds

Procedure:

1. Make The tteokbokki sauce. In a bowl, mix all ingredients and transfer to a deep pan. Let it simmer.

2. Add the fish cake, onion leeks, carrots, and Gnocchi. Toss until thick.

3. Assemble the dish on a plate and add sliced hard-boiled eggs.

4. Garnish with sesame seeds, spring onions, and, if desired, Cheddar cheese.

