Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Pasta

MANILA, Philippines — If you like cream-based pasta and you love seafood, this Shrimp Pasta in Creamy Tomato Sauce recipe is a must-try.

Developed by the Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center, this simple recipe is so good that it is guaranteed to become a favorite in no time.

The taste appeals to both adults and children, and serves as a freshly cooked one-dish meal. It is a convenient meal to take to work or school, too.

Shrimp Pasta in Creamy Tomato Sauce

Ingredients:

3 tbsps. Magnolia Gold Butter Salted

5 cloves garlic, sliced

1/2 kg. shrimps, peeled

1 pack (28 grams) tomato paste

1 can (210 grams) crushed tomatoes

1-1/2 tsps. iodized fine salt

1/2 tsp. white pepper

1 pack (250 ml.) Magnolia All-Purpose Cream

1 pack (400 grams) penne noodles, cooked according to package directions

1 pack (160 grams) Magnolia Cheddar Cheese, grated (optional)

Procedure:

1. Melt butter in a pan and sauté garlic for 1 minute. Add shrimps and sauté until orange in color.

2. Add tomato paste and crushed tomatoes. Let simmer for 10 minutes until sauce has reduced. Season with salt and pepper. Turn off heat and then add cream.

3. Toss in cooked penne pasta. Transfer to a serving platter and top with grated cheese.

*Makes 5 servings.

