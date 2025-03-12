fresh no ads
Recipe: Milky Cheese Sandwich for baon

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
March 12, 2025 | 4:53pm
Grilled Milky White Sandwich
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Running out of pambaon ideas? How about a cheese sandwich with a milky cheese twist?

Here is the recipe courtesy of Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center. It is an easy-to-prepare sandwich that kids would surely love.

Grilled Milky White Sandwiches

Ingredients:

10 pcs. sliced bread

1/2 cup + 2 tbsps. Dari Crème Buttermilk, softened

1 pack (115 grams) Magnolia Cheezee Milky White Spread

Procedure: 

1.  On every bread slice, spread 1/2 tbsp. margarine evenly per side.

2. On 5 pcs. of the bread slices, squeeze cheese spread (approximately 1-1/2 tbsps). Spread evenly. Cover with remaining bread slices to make sandwiches.

3.  Heat a pan and toast bread on each side for about 30 seconds or until lightly browned. Serve or pack for baon.

*Makes 5 servings. (Yield: 5 sandwiches/1 sandwich per serving)

