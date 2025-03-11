Siargao restaurant co-owned by Paul Soriano serves authentic Mindanao cuisine

SIARGAO, Philippines — When in Siargao, the showbiz “Marites” would most likely go on a crawl of establishments owned by celebrities, including Andi Eigenmann and Philmar Alipayo’s café; actress Yassi Pressman’s restaurant; and the resort and French winery of actress Nadine Lustre and boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

In addition to these, film director Paul Soriano, husband of singer-actress-TV host Toni Gonzaga, is among the co-owners of Harana Beach Resort and Bayani Restaurant in General Luna, resort manager Julie Orcullo told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

According to her, the restaurant used to take its name after its adjacent surf school and resort, Harana. But after the 2021 Super Typhoon Odette that wiped out the island, they renamed it to Bayani to commemorate the “kabayanihan” (heroism) and “bayanihan” (unity) that transpired in rebuilding the island.

“What’s centered here is the Mindanaoan dishes… since most (of our guests) are tourists, visitors, they don’t know much of the Mindanaoan cuisine,” Orcullo explained to Philstar.com and other guests of the recent Siargao familiarization tour sponsored by the Philippine Airlines.

Unlike many restaurants in the island that specialize in international cuisine to cater to mostly tourists, Bayani takes pride at offering mostly Southern Mindanao dishes from Zamboanga and the Tausug Indigenous Peoples.

The Tausug is particularly known for its burnt coconut recipe Chicken Pyanggang (Burnt Coconut Chicken Curry), which can be sampled in satay form at the restaurant. Another Tausug burnt coconut specialty, Tiyula Itum (braised beef soup with unique use of charred coconut meat) as well as Beef Kulma (Tender Beef Curry in Coconut Milk) are also on the menu.

For a full-circle experience, taste the flavors of Luzon such as Pork Sisig and Bangus Sisig. From Visayas, there are Kinilaw, Ensaladang Talong and Adobong Pusit. These specialties from the country’s three major islands can be served as a Pinoy Salo (boodle fight) for big groups.

Come nighttime, classic and playful cocktails best accompany one’s enjoyment of live band acoustics playing Original Pilipino Music (OPM).

Behind the resto-bar is another bar, the recently opened Paraluman, a speakeasy Bohemian escape hidden away among the foliage like a secret meeting place for lovers. The place is named after Filipino actress Paraluman, muse of the popular Eraserheads song “Ang Huling El Bimbo” and dubbed as the “Greta Garbo” of the Philippines.

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

