Siargao beachfront restaurant Bravo boasts of skateboard park, Catalan cuisine

SIARGAO, Philippines — Looking for a beachfront resort and restaurant in Siargao?

Bravo Beach Resort in Tourism Road fits the bill as it is not only at the doorstep of Siargao’s surfing playground; it also has a restaurant and bar serving authentic Spanish cuisine, from appetizers to desserts.

“It's a mixture of an authentic Catalan dish from Barcelona because the owner and my head chef is from Barcelona, and we are trying to work it out to fuse it with the Filipino cuisine,” one of the restaurant’s chefs, Eugene Kummer, told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

“We are using local goods and we're also working with organic vegetables in the island, so we don't import things from Manila, so everything is organic.”

According to him, they are most proud of their “authentic sauces” that they make “from scratch.”

“We are also following the recipe from my executive chef who is specializing in Spanish cuisine here in Siargao. So far, the culinary scene here in the island and in the city are totally different because of the supply. So sometimes, we are having unavailable dishes, but we are trying our best to make sure the best specials like the catch of the day and what what is available.”

For first timers, he recommended their Fish Tacos, which the restaurant considers as their “superstar” dish. Next, he vouched for their Peri Peri.

“Sa foreigners naman, Lavas, the Croquettas, and the, the Spanish people come here. They always say like it feels like it feels like home, so we're very proud.”

According to him, the resort and restaurant's owners are also into the arts and crafts business, which explains why the diner has giant baskets as chandeliers. At daytime, daylight casts a natural spotlight from the roof's center.

If surfing is not your thing, the restaurant also has its own skateboard park – another feature that makes it a deal-breaker among other resorts and dining joints in town.

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

For hassle-free travels, Guide to the Philippines has a summer promotion to explore the country’s top destinations, including Siargao. — Video by Deni Bernardo; video editing by Geraldine Santos

