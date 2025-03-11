Chinese restaurant in Manila proud of 5-star rating from 'Michelle Lyn'

On its Facebook account, Jiang Nan Hotpot and Grill posted screenshots of a five-star Google review left by Facebook user Michelle Lyn Espiritu.

MANILA, Philippines — A Chinese restaurant in Manila humorously received a 5-star rating from Michelle Lyn, not the Michelin Guide.

"It is our highest honor to announce that our restaurant has been given 5 stars by Michelle Lyn Espiritu… of Sampaloc, Manila …on Google reviews," the restaurant wrote.

"What an honor po! Eat well ka diyan! Okay na ‘to!" it added.

Michelle Lyn left a comment for the Chinese restaurant when she rated it with five stars.

"The best hotpot I’ve tasted. It has several herbs and spices on it. They have quality and savory meals. The wagyu is authentic. I was surprised that they [had] the sauce with peanut and sesame on it. It was my first time, yet [it] did not disappoint me with the taste," she wrote.

"The [staff] were very attentive and [accommodating]. Surely, we’ll be back again soon," she added.

Satisfy your hotpot cravings with Jiang Nan as they opened their newest branch last February 24 in Fame Mall, in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila. This is the Chinese hotpot chain’s seventh branch in the country, bringing authentic Chinese cuisine and a delicious hotpot experience across the metro.

“We aspire to bring the rich authentic culinary flavors from China province and create an experience unparalleled by any other hotpot or grill for Filipinos to enjoy. Our combination of traditional flavors and modern creativity makes our menu and delicacies into something more than your ordinary restaurant,” said the owner of Jiang Nan.

Jiang Nan offers a unique selection of signature-style sauces from a well-kept traditional recipe. You can enjoy their famous peanut-based original sauce, test your tastebuds with their Spicy Greens, try something new like the XO Special, or go classic with the "OG" barbecue sauce. Customers can enjoy a variety of soup flavors made from an authentic flavor-enriched base, with spices from China. You can never go wrong with their Original recipe, but frequents have also grown a liking to the Tomato base variant and the Spicy Red Oil soup. These soups and sauces combine to create an authentic Chinese dining experience that blends traditional flavors with a modern touch.

With premium meats and authentic Chinese delicacies, ranging from pork brain to duck blood and intestine, you will surely be embraced by a wide-ranged menu to pair with a dozen sauces. Do not miss your chance to enjoy an authentic Chinese dining experience without needing to travel far. Visit Jiang Nan’s newest branch at Fame Mall, EDSA Boni, in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, culinary guide book series the Michelin Guide will be heading to the Philippines for the first time, with restaurants in Greater Manila and Cebu vying to become the first local establishments to be included in the inaugural selection.

