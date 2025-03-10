‘From garbage’ to paradise: Surigao resort, restaurant named after 'real' Ibong Adarna

SURIGAO DEL NORTE, Philippines — Lofty and strong, Pacific waves crash against the cliffs of Trogon’s Perch, a resort and restaurant in the town of San Isidro – such a dreadful but delightful display of nature’s power.

Tucked away in isolation two hours from Siargao’s tourist crowds, Trogon’s Perch is only 20 minutes by land from the airport, making it an ideal retreat for those looking for some peace and quiet in a world-class setting.

One of the resort and restaurant’s owners, who requested to stay anonymous, told Philstar.com that the place was named after the Philippine trogon, the only species of the bird that is endemic in the country and is found in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, also in the mountains of Siargao’s home province, Surigao del Norte.

According to the owner, the colorful Philippine trogon was the inspiration behind the mythical bird Ibong Adarna, although research suggests there is no historical basis for this. Records show the Ibong Adarna was probably inspired by the Phoenix or the Sarimanok.

Regardless of this, Trogon’s Perch, said its co-owner, aims to contribute to efforts in conserving the bird, whose habitats, including the mountains of Surigao, are threatened by human activities like deforestation, hunting and mining.

Apart from sharing information about the bird, the restaurant advocates for sustainability through its healthy international menu and use of upcycled materials, such as the old sacks beautifully draping the doors of the restaurant's comfort rooms.

The place, like the Philippine trogon, is in itself inspiring. Helmed by a Spanish architect and designer, the whitewashed space exudes the ambience of a Mediterranean paradise, complete with its own small lighthouse and wide glass windows generously opening to the ocean’s view and breeze.

According to one of the owners that Philstar.com spoke with, when they found the place, nobody wanted to buy it because it was far from Siargao and other developments. Thus, the resort and restaurant's owners took it upon themselves to convert the land previously thought of as “garbage” into the haven that it is today.

