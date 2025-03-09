2 Michelin-star Korean chef commends Filipino chefs as 'talented'

2 Michelin-star Korean chef Sun Kim flashes the Korean heart sign for the cameras. Kim is a guest chef at Solaire's Waterside this March, where he will showcase his modern Korean comfort food.

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Sun Kim, the chef-owner of the 2 Michelin-star restaurant Meta in Singapore, had a wonderful time working with Filipinos for his limited engagement in the country.

Chef Sun is one of the three Michelin-starred chefs featured at Solaire’s dining outlets. Chef Sun is set to wow diners at Solaire Entertainment City's Waterside with his no-frills modern take on Korean comfort food. Today at brunch and dinner will be the last day that Chef Sun will serve his dishes at Waterside.

At the preview last Friday, Chef Sun was assisted by Filipino chefs and waitstaff as they served the six-course lunch to the invited media guests.

“Honestly, my experience here is amazing. They helped us a lot and then I think they have a very good skills as well,” the chef told reporters at the end of the lunch preview, where he served his dishes, including the popular Abalone juk (porridge).

He noted how his own journey is similar to many Filipino chefs.

On his Michelin Guide profile, Chef Sun shared how he put himself through vocational cooking school in South Korea after doing painting and construction work in the capital Seoul. The Busan native then worked in French and Italian restaurants, and ended up in Australia, where he worked under famous Japanese chef Tetsuya Wakuda of the Waku Ghin fame.

He then moved to Singapore, where he opened Meta in 2017. A year later in 2018, Meta earned its first Michelin star. Last year, Meta was awarded its second Michelin star.

“I see a lot of chefs in the world now, Filipino chefs. They're very talented, especially like people from overseas, and then they come back to do their own cuisine,” Chef Sun noted.

“So like me, like I work in a few restaurants. I moved to Singapore. I do something that I can do, combine all my experience,” he said.

“I think in Manila you have Toyo [Eatery], and a lot of chefs actually work in overseas and come back and open their own restaurants. Very successful as well,” Chef Sun said.

Toyo was opened by Jordy Navarra in 2016. Navarra trained at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck in the United Kingdom and at Hong Kong’s Bo Innovation. Toyo has been cited a couple of times as among Manila’s best dining destinations, including Best Restaurant in the Philippines by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Chef Sun also mentioned Filipina chef Johanne Siy, who is based in Singapore and is the head chef of Lolla. Siy was named Asia’s Best Female Chef of 2023.

"She's doing very well," the Korean chef said about his Filipina chef-friend.

RELATED: Oppa cooks: Korean chef of 2-Michelin star Meta presents modern Korean comfort food