Chef Jackie Ang Po makes own Kataifi for Pistachio Glazed Doughnut recipe

MANILA, Philippines — Pistachio Crunch Cake is trending these days. It is selling even more than hotcake at the bakeshop that came up with the cake after Dubai’s dreamy Chocolate Knafeh Bar went viral.

Of course, you want a taste of it. But why not make your own at home?

Ever updated with the latest trends in the world of pastry, Chef Jackie Ang Po, who owns and runs Fleur de Lys Patisserie, came up with a heavenly doughnut version of it — Pistachio Glazed Doughnuts with Crunchy White Chocolate Kataifi — and shares the recipe.

And because the Kataifi, a pastry made from shredded phyllo dough commonly used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern desserts, is a little challenging to source and to make, she also created her own version that is easier to make at home.

Pistachio Glazed Doughnuts with Crunchy White Chocolate Kataifi

Ingredients:

For the white chocolate Kataifi:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup + 1 tbsp. cornstarch

2 tsps. vegetable oil

1 cup water

1/4 tsp. salt

White chocolate compound, melted

Procedure:

1. Mix all ingredients together, except the white chocolate, and strain to remove lumps.

2. Scoop into a piping bag and cut a very small hole at the tip.

3. Pipe very long lines onto baking trays in steady, quick motions. It is important to do this step quickly.

4. Bake in a 375°F oven until golden for about 5 to 8 minutes.

5. Fold into just enough white chocolate to crack, but you should still be able to see the Kataifi.

6. Use as topping.

For the Pistachio ganache:

1 3/4 cups white chocolate, chopped

2/3 cup all-purpose cream

3 tbsps. Pistachio paste

Green food coloring

Procedure:

1. Mix everything in a bowl.

2. Melt over double boiler (bowl over saucepan with boiling water).

3. Chill before using.

For the Pistachio glazed doughnut:

2 cups bread flour

1 cup cake flour

1 1/2 tbsps. yeast

4 tbsps. powdered milk

1 1/2 tsps. baking powder

1/3 cup + 2 tbsps. shortening

1 tsp. salt

3/4 cup fresh milk

1 egg

2 tbsps. white sugar

Procedure:

1. Mix together milk and yeast.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients, except the shortening.

3. Knead for 10 minutes then add shortening. Knead for 5 more minutes.

4. Place in an oiled bowl and let rise for 1 hour.

5. Roll out to 1/2-inch thick rectangle on a working surface dusted with flour.

6. Cut into doughnut shapes. Let rise for 30 minutes.

7. Fry in 325°F until golden. Let cool.

8. Dip one side of doughnuts into the Pistachio glaze. Decorate with white chocolate Kataifi.

