Filipino coffee chain releases 3rd anniversary limited-edition toy, Pistachio series

One of the hundreds of Pickup Coffee carts around the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Coffee chain Pickup Coffee is celebrating its third anniversary with three special collaborations, including with two fellow Filipino brands.

The coffee shop officially marked its third year last February 25. It has opened more than 300 stores nationwide.

Pickup Coffee's President and Chief Executive Officer Francis Flores even teased during an anniversary event held in Makati that the chain is expanding its operations in Mexico, where the coffee shop debuted in late 2023.

Flores also shared that because of the coffee shop's unprecedented growth since opening, it is the fastest growing coffee and beverage brand in the country.

For its third anniversary, Pickup Coffee is collaborating with Winnie Yip Xin Wei (better known as WINNIEYIPPIE) by releasing a limited-edition toy of the Singaporean artist's "Bubble Butt Girl" wearing the Filipino brand's cap and t-shirt.

Related: The Giving Cafe opens 2nd location in Mandaluyong ancestral home

Filipino lifestyle brand Secret Fresh is also part of the coffee shop's third anniversary celebration through exclusive black or white shirts featuring the "Bubble Butt Girl" at one of its notable carts.

The third partnership sees Pickup Coffee teaming up again with Auro Chocolate for its upcoming limited Pistachio Series, which includes the Auro Pistachio Chocolate Milk and the classic Pistachio Milk.

The new beverage series joins recent additions to the brand's menu: a signature line (White Matcha Latte, Creme Latter, among others), an Oatmilk series, and a sugar-free series (Oatmilk, Americano).

The three collaborations adds to Pickup Coffee's partnerships in the past, which include clothing brands Charlotte Folk and DBTK.

RELATED: Adobo cookies, etc.: Chefs Jac Laudico, Abi Balingit collaborate for Filipino-American desserts