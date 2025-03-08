WATCH: Rhian Ramos showcases baking skills at Bakery Fair 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from acting, Rhian Ramos is also into baking, and she showcased her skills minus her viral two-piece at the opening of the ongoing Bakery Fair 2025 last Thursday held at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Rhian did a live cookie-making demo on the unique 360° stage joined by industry leaders, including Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) President Dr. Cecilio Pedro, and other dignitaries for the grand ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Bakery Fair 2025 is a three-day fair that opened last March 6 and will be held until today.

The actress went viral last January when she uploaded photos of her baking while wearing a bikini.

“Five years ago, my obsession for the perfect chocolate chip cookie began. For the first time ever, I’ve decided to make them available to the public,” she captioned the post.

The Bakery Fair 2025 is more than just an exhibition, it is a movement to unite and uplift the Philippine baking industry.

Here are the activities in store for fairgoers:

The Baker's Cup: Watch the nation's top talents battle for glory in thrilling competitions like the Bread Baking Competition, Hyper-Realistic Cake Art Competition, and the Wedding Cake Display Competition;

Global Opportunities: Winners can earn not just cash prizes but also international training opportunities and trips to elite baking institutes; and

Live Interactive Demos: Learn from world-class chefs on the main stage and 360° Stage and explore the latest tools techniques and trends shaping the future of baking

