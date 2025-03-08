Recipe: Comforting Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

MANILA, Philippines — With rains occurring every now and then due to different weather systems, such as the Shear Line, the days get even colder.

For a tropical country like the Philippines, colder weather prevailing is always a welcome phenomenon. So, it’s time for some soup, such as this Tomato Basil Soup with Grilled Cheese by Filippo Berio.

A known brand for high-quality olive oil, Filippo Berio also carries a line of pasta sauces that can also be used for making soups and sauces for meat and seafood dishes. This comforting soup uses Filippo Berio’s Basilico Pasta Sauce, and it is packed with authentic Italian flavors. The ultimate comfort food combo of rich and creamy tomato basil soup and a perfectly golden grilled cheese!

Tomato Basil Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

1 jar Filippo Berio Basilico Pasta Sauce

1 pc. small onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pc. red bell pepper, chopped

1 tbsp. Filippo Berio Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup water

1/4 cup heavy cream

1 tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper, to taste

4 pcs. thick bread slices

2 tbsps. garlic butter

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

Procedure:

1. In a large pot, sauté onion, garlic and bell pepper in olive oil until softened.

2. Add Filippo Berio Basilico Pasta Sauce and water, and stir well. Let simmer. Add cream, sugar, salt and pepper to taste.

3. For the grilled cheese, spread garlic butter on bread slices. Add shredded Cheddar and cook in a buttered pan until golden brown.

4. Serve the soup hot alongside the grilled cheese and enjoy this comforting duo warm.

*Serves 2 to 3.