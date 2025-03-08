Chef-approved: 2-in-1 Classic Egg and Classic Chicken Sandwiches

MANILA, Philippines — Inspired by the “Ihain ang Saya” movement, which empowers Filipino moms to elevate regular home-cooked dishes into something more nutritious and at the same time delicious, Chef Ylyt Manaig, along with showbiz personality and chef Judy Ann Santos and celebrity chef RV Manabat, posed a culinary challenge to everyone.

The challenge: To give fresh takes on familiar Filipino favorites using Eden Cheese and share those exciting new recipes with other Filipino moms so they can create a community of like-minded individuals who share a common passion for cooking, a community that inspires and uplifts each other through the joy of serving inspired meals.

Judy Ann transformed the humble Omelette into her Pesto Omelette, and Chef RV turned Ramen into an Omelette with his Cheesy Ramen Omelette. For her part, Chef Ylyt made two special sandwiches — Classic Egg Sandwich and Cheesy Chicken Sandwich — that are sure to impress and inspire others to whip up their own creative and delicious sandwiches.

Cheesy Sandwiches

Ingredients:

3 slices white bread

1-2 thick slices Eden Cheese

1 tbsp. butter

1 pc. tomato, sliced

2 pcs. lettuce leaves

For the Omelette:

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup grated cheese

For the spread:

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tsp. pepper

1/3 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup grated Eden Cheese

A pinch of salt

For the chicken:

3 pcs. chicken breast fillet, pounded

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. paprika

1/2 tsp. cooking oil

Procedure:

1. Make the omelette. In a mixing bowl, crack fresh eggs and whisk until blended. In a pan, melt butter then make an Omelette by pouring in the beaten eggs and adding Eden Cheese in the middle. Flip the omelette and cook until done. Set aside.

2. Prepare the spread by mixing together the mayonnaise, pepper, condensed milk, salt and grated cheese in a bowl.

3. In a bowl, marinate chicken breast fillets with pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, and paprika. Let it sit for 30 minutes.

4. Toast bread. Butter one side of each bread slice.

5. Grill the marinated chicken breast fillets for 4 minutes per side.

6. Assemble an assortment of sandwiches in different layers of toasted bread. One can be a layer of thick cheese slices and a layer of Omelette for the Classic Egg Sandwich. The other can be a layer of grilled chicken with the spread, tomato slices and lettuce, and a layer of thick cheese slices for the Cheesy Chicken Sandwich. Arrange in paper wraps.

RELATED: Recipe: Comforting Tomato Soup with Grilled Cheese Sandwich