Adobo cookies, etc.: Chefs Jac Laudico, Abi Balingit collaborate for Filipino-American desserts

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina chefs Jacqueline "Jac" Laudico and Abi Balingit are teaming up for a special collaboration involving the latter's Filipino-American desserts.

The collaboration is a part of the "Taste of the Philippines: A Global Culinary Journey" series, which highlights Filipino cuisine.

This edition draws its focus on Filipino desserts, specifically a selection of dishes taken from Chef Abi's debut cookbook "Mayumu: Filipino American Desserts Remixed."

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the two chefs shared why they opted to collaborate on serving Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookies, Halo-Halo Baked Alaska, and Thai Tea Kutsinta at Guevarra's — the San Juan restaurant Chef Jac runs with her husband Chef Rolando Laudico.

"I think the three, with some input also from Jac and the team, are very much representative of the core of 'Mayumu' which is like Filipino and American fusion flavors," Chef Abi said.

She added the Halo-Halo Baked Alaska was the "crown jewel" of her book while the Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookies are her most popular recipe.

The inclusion of the Thai Tea Kutsinta was because Chef Abi sees kakanin as a merienda staple and it was fun incorporating different flavors.

Philstar.com asked Chef Abi what American influences went into the dishes, given that Adobo and Halo-Halo are distinctly Filipino.

For the Halo-Halo Baked Alaska, Chef Abi used local flavors like ube, mango, and coconut, but the presentation is akin to any fancy Baked Alaska found in American steakhouses.

As for the Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chef Abi said, "Chocolate chip cookies are such an American staple — with dunking in milk or leaving them out for Santa."

Chef Abi — recipient of the latest James Beard Emerging Voice Award — pointed out that access was important for her cook book, that is, creating a range of recipes that people could make at home.

On that note, she praised Chef Jac's team in Guevarra's for making Filipino dishes accessible through a buffet service.

"I wanted it to be more accessible, to be easier to share with a lot of people and to be a part of the buffet in a way that it is experiential, that they can taste and taste and not get filled with just one dish," Chef Jac echoed her peer.

Chef Jac added that her team modified Chef Abi's recipes a bit in a way they could make them for a big buffet, and Chef Abi chipped in that she was in the kitchen, guiding everyone.

"It's always funny because I work in a home kitchen and so when you see the giant sheet pans and hotel pans, it's such a different scale that I think you guys are operating at," Chef Abi told Chef Jac.

"And they're very like amazing. I'm always inspired that you guys are able to do this every day for five seatings."

Chef Abi's Adobo Chocolate Chip Cookies, Halo-Halo Baked Alaska, and Thai Tea Kutsinta will be available at Guevarra's for the whole of March.

