Hilton Hotels, Laura Mercier celebrate Women's Month with exclusive afternoon tea experience

Join Hilton Manila and Conrad Manila in celebrating International Women’s Month with this unforgettable experience—where elegance, indulgence and beauty come together in a tribute to women everywhere.

Guests are invited to indulge in a luxurious fusion of culinary artistry and beauty to honor women this March at Conrad Manila and Hilton Manila

MANILA, Philippines — In celebration of International Women’s Month, Hilton properties in the Philippines—Conrad Manila and Hilton Manila—have partnered with luxury beauty brand Laura Mercier, to launch an exclusive limited-time afternoon tea experience.

Designed to honor and appreciate the contributions of women, this indulgent offering will run from March 7 to March 31, featuring elegantly curated tea sets and an opportunity for guests to win premium beauty rewards.

Conrad Manila and Hilton Manila are inviting guests to savor a specially curated afternoon tea at their elegant lounges.

At Conrad Manila’s C Lounge, guests can enjoy an indulgent afternoon tea from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The set features elegant bites like Cucumber and Cream Cheese Sandwich Roll, Serrano Asparagus Sandwich and Salmon Rose Sandwich. Savory treats include Grazing Cones, Savory Tomato Meringue Caprese, Sautéed Spinach Portobello Quiche and Pork Barbecue Skewers. Freshly baked Rose Petal and Plain Scones.

It is complement a lineup of exquisite desserts inspired by Laura Mercier, such as the Chocolate Caviar Lip Liner, Translucent Flawless Pralines and Real Flawless Weightless Raspberry with Caramel and Vanilla Sauce.

Hilton Manila’s Madison Lounge & Bar offers its signature afternoon tea daily from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring a refined mix of sweet and savory creations.

Highlights include the Pan Bagnat and Garlic Spinach Mille Feuille, alongside decadent desserts like the Lychee Rose Shooter, Ispahan, Strawberry Shortcake and the exclusive Laura Mercier inspired Panna Cotta. To toast to the occasion, guests can sip on the "I Am A Woman" cocktail, a refreshing blend of Beefeater Pink Gin, peach, lemon, strawberry and soda water.

Beyond the culinary experience, guests who purchase the International Women’s Month Afternoon Tea will stand a chance to win exclusive Laura Mercier prizes. Rewards include Les Techniques Gift Vouchers worth P5,000 or a Laura Mercier Travel Size Deluxe Icon product, bringing a touch of beauty and luxury to the month-long celebration.

Renowned for its commitment to empowering women through self-expression and confidence, Laura Mercier perfectly complements Hilton’s mission of delivering memorable and meaningful experiences.

Join Hilton Manila and Conrad Manila in celebrating International Women’s Month with this unforgettable experience—where elegance, indulgence and beauty come together in a tribute to women everywhere.

For more information and reservations, visit www.conradmanila.com, www.hiltonmanila.com, or email MNLMB.FB@conradhotels.com, MNLPH_F&Binquiries@hilton.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Hilton Hotels is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.