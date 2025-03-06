Where to eat in Siargao: Lamari boasts of Filipino hospitality in jungle paradise setting

SIARGAO, Philippines — Since it always rains in Siargao, lush mountains lord over its world-famous Pacific waves, making it an ideal destination for anyone seeking to conquer anything — from sea to summit.

Maximizing the island’s natural beauty are local restaurants and resorts such as Lamari Bar and Restaurant and its adjacent resort straddling along Tourism Road.

Like other neighboring establishments, Lamari incorporates the island’s greenery into the restaurant and resort’s design. A thick foliage borders the pathway leading to the restaurant and resort, an apt prelude to the Filipino jungle theme that permeates the space.

Resort Manager Jaycer Casing, in an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, shared that the resort and restaurant takes its name from the combined names of the owners' moms.

“So basically, this resort is like the love child, you know, the love for the food of the family,” he said. “So everything here is about the food that they have eaten around the world.”

Casing said, the owners, who moved to Siargao from Cebu, brought with them wooden Cebuano furniture to furnish the space. Completing the area’s forest log house look is bamboo detailing, a sustainable choice.

“The concept is very Filipino. As you can see here, we were aiming for like a jungle paradise… everything here is actually designed by the owners,” Casing noted.

As Cebuanos, the owners are also proud of their Spanish roots, which is mirrored in the restaurant’s Spanish cuisine, said Bar and Restaurant Manager Saul Asghar.

“You'll notice that there's a Spanish influence with some of the some of the menu items we have… And actually two of the dishes, the Callos and the Bacalao, they're actually the family secret recipe from one of the owners. So that's something that they're very proud of to have on the menu,” he shared.

“Even the Longanisa that we do for our breakfast, that's from them. So it's nice that you have that kind of home input there, and it's a real token from their heritage and their family history as well.”

The restaurant’s menu describes Callos as a stew with a “nostalgic flavor” that “comes from the slow cooking process of a tomato based sauce, which allows the flavors of beef tripe, ox feet, smoked meats, garbanzo beans and bell peppers to develop and meld together.”

Bacalao, meanwhile, is Salted Norwegian codfish, “the perfect canvas for the umami-rich flavors of tomato sauce, bell peppers, onions, and olives.”

The Longganisa meal, on the other hand, is “Filipino sausage with charred tomato, scrambled egg, pickled onion, roasted tomato, and garlic fried rice.”

Also a must-try is Grilled Tuna Steak, which lives up to its description as a “succulent grilled tuna with a creamy pumpkin sauce, lemony herb butter, and charred green beans on the side.”

Apart from these specialties, the restaurant has Indian-inspired dishes as well as pastas and desserts.

For the health-conscious, there are the likes of Smoothie Fruit Bowl. But for those not really into counting calories, Lamari Burger is a grilled US Angus beef patty topped with caramelized onions, melted mozzarella cheese, fresh lettuce, and tomato. It is served on a soft, buttery brioche bun with a side of crispy French fries.

Complementing these dishes are beverages crafted by award-winning local talents. These include non-alcoholic juices, coffee, tea, and spirits and craft beer whose brands “are hard to find or are rare” in the island.

Among the bar’s signature drinks is Lamari Smash: Bacardi Rum, Galliano, fresh pineapple, basil and calamansi.

Happy Hour is from 2 to 6 p.m. daily, where there is a buy one, get one promotion on cocktails at P400.

“It's about working with the local community, but it's also championing the local staff that we have here and celebrating their achievements, particularly in bar management,” Asghar said.

“Lamari’s really got so much personality, particularly in the service and the energy that's here. And I think that's something you really feel. I think one thing that we pride ourselves in the type of service that we have. And our managerial styles is that it's letting people express themselves because the more fun that our staff are having, so long as professionals, as long as it's within, you know, keeping of the brand that we have here, then you as the guests feel that.”

According to him, their guests usually express their gratefulness by sending them handwritten notes and pizzas.

“It really kind of breaks the barrier between being a guest and just being part of the family. So I really like that that's an energy that people really resonate and feel… Aside from that, like we all come from different parts of the Philippines, so of course, mostly locals and people from Siargao, some of our staff are from Manila, Cebu and Cagayan de Oro, so it's really a blend of different Filipino hospitality style,” Casing affirmed.

“We're here for definitely one goal, just let them, let our guests, experience what is Filipino and share the hospitality.”

The nation’s flag carrier airlines, Philippine Airlines (PAL), now flies thrice weekly from Clark International Airport to Siargao, and vice versa. Bookings are via Philippineairlines.com. Flights are every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, and departs from Clark at 11 a.m., and from Siargao at 1:35 p.m.

For hassle-free travels, Guide to the Philippines has a summer promotion to explore the country’s top destinations, including Siargao. — Video by Deni Bernardo; additional editing by Martin Ramos