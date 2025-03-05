Noise totally allowed: Siargao library doubles as videoke bar

SIARGAO, Philippines — Does it torture you to control yourself from making noise in a library? How many times has your voice been suppressed by the intimidating “shh” of the librarian?

Well, worry no more!

A joint in Siargao’s famous nightlife strip, Tourism Road, has found an ingenious way to be unique among several karaoke bars in the island.

From the outside, Siargao Books Café (SBC) looks like any videoke bar – with an al fresco dining area and an open-mic videoke machine, where everyone is free to sing and dance to their hearts’ content. While the place is open 24/7, alas, videoke is only allowed until 10 p.m.!

Nonetheless, by the wall of the al fresco area is a good selection of fiction and non-fiction books – should you get tired of all the singing or bored with it.

A separate enclosure leads to a quieter area, where there are chargers and working stations for those who are in a “worcation.”

There is also a café with a wide selection of beverages – from coffee and frappes to cocktails and hard drinks; as well as pastry, cakes and all-day breakfast.

The place also has a clean bathroom and its own merchandise imprinted with “Star Books Café.”

A must-try is the bar-café’s own specialty, Turon dipped in salted caramel sauce and paired with hot or cold Tsokolate Eh (dark chocolate drink).

— Video by Deni Bernardo