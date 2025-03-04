'Magandang umaga' from the Philippines! Simple joys of breakfast with Nutella

Starting the morning with a warm breakfast, good company and a delicious spread of Nutella sets the stage for a great day.

MANILA, Philippines — Small and simple moments are easily lost during the daily hustle, wherein you swap your otherwise happy start of the day for the morning rush. Parents juggle work, kids hurry off to school, and breakfast becomes another task to tick off someone’s to-do list, instead of being a time to pause, connect and truly enjoy the first meal of the day with the family.

This summer, Nutella wants to bring back the simple joys of breakfast. It’s not just about what you eat—it’s about making time to enjoy it. Rather than rushing through the day, slow down, take a breath and enjoy the start of the day with #MagandangUmagaWithNutella.

With its rich, creamy hazelnut and cocoa goodness, Nutella transforms even the simplest breakfast into something more special, indulgent and worth savoring. And with its new limited-edition packaging featuring breathtaking landscapes from all over the Philippines, every Nutella jar will remind you to take a moment and make every morning count. Imagine starting your day with views of Mt. Pulag, Osmeña Peak and Siargao—all while enjoying a warm, Nutella-topped pandesal. It’s a little reminder that mornings are better when we pay attention to life’s simple joys—good food, good company and a great view.

Ready to elevate your breakfast game? Give Pinoy breakfast faves a sweet, indulgent twist by pairing warm pandesal, monay or kabayan with Nutella. Just a tablespoon is enough to make every bite irresistibly good.

Chef Reynold Poernomo with his Ube Nutella Souffle Pancakes

If you’ve got a bit more time, why not try something new? The Ube Nutella Soufflé Pancakes—a dreamy creation by Chef Reynold Poernomo—prove that breakfast can be both simple and special. It’s a fusion of flavors that Filipinos will love, combining two favorites into one delicious dish.

And if you’re feeling a tad bit adventurous or want to break out from the daily routine, take your Nutella creation from the table to the #BestBreakfastSpots, whether it’s by the kitchen window, in the garden or at a favorite beach getaway, Nutella encourages Filipinos to take a moment, breathe in the morning air, and enjoy a meaningful breakfast together.

Mornings are better when we take the time to enjoy them. With #MagandangUmagaWithNutella, you can slow down, savor your favorite Pinoy breakfast, and turn everyday moments into something special.

Whether it’s spreading Nutella on a warm pandesal, trying a new Nutella-inspired recipe, or enjoying a quiet morning with a breathtaking view of Mt. Pulag, Osmeña Peak or Siargao from the new packaging, every breakfast can be a little more joyful.

Make mornings more memorable with Nutella! Try fun new breakfast ideas, find the best spots to enjoy them, and create meaningful moments with the people who matter most. And don’t forget to share your Nutella mornings—tag Nutella for a chance to be featured!

Plus don’t miss Nutella’s Limited-Edition Jars featuring Philippine landscapes, will be available starting March 2025 in 350g and 680g jars at leading stores nationwide. Grab one while you can!

