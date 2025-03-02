The Giving Cafe opens 2nd location in Mandaluyong ancestral home

MANILA, Philippines — The family behind the coffee solution company, Henry & Sons Inc., ushered in the season of giving with the opening of its second outlet at their own ancestral home in the City of Mandaluyong.

The Giving Cafe (TGC) is a social enterprise that created meaningful impact to coffee farmers by sourcing the coffee beans directly from them to support their respective communities. And drinking coffee is part of that reform, as it creates a profound purpose that's anchored on #KapeKabuhayanKinabukasan.

TGC Sheridan, its first outlet also located in Mandaluyong, has supported the livelihood and needs of coffee farmers and their families in La Trinidad, Benguet, as well as other farming communities since it opened in 2017.

Owner Michael Harris Conlin afforded media attendees the chance to experience their memories-filled home turned cafê, where the tradition of giving began with his lolo (grandfather).

His lolo passed on in 2022 after living to a blessed life of a century and four! With this café opening, his grandpa's memories are honored while new moments are created by those who will set foot therein.

Themed rooms, complete with its own set menu and vibe, help evoke a sense of nostalgia from the several gatherings it has hosted thus far.

Michael, who is an accomplished barista, simply brings out the best in coffee with his wizardry and acumen. The Laguna Liberica, a rare coffee variety in the Philippines from Calamba, is what he used during an international competition and won!

The coffee shell (kaskara), which is then mixed with dried coffee leaves and pineapple, are the components of their delectable tea drink. Food staples like Pancit, Lumpiang Shanghai, Adobo, and a host of other dishes you'd see in any festive occasion are listed in their menu selection.

There is a room dressed for a baptismal, another for a debutante. There is also a nook for a ladies' night out, a corner with beer & booze, a billiard table and sports room, and even a buffet spread for a sizeable family reunion. The cafe will gladly create a venue-and-victual setting for any type of moment.

The Giving Cafe Mabini, located at 858 A. Mabini, Addition Hills in Mandaluyong, has early operating hours to accommodate and serve patrons who would love to have their breakfasts.

It is open from Tuesday to Sunday starting at 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. TGC Sheridan is open Monday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

