Recipe: Sago Gulaman Milk Drink

MANILA, Philippines — Just by looking at the drink with its vibrant red and green Gulaman cubes set against the pure white milk drink, it pairs well with merienda treats, such as cakes and pastries.

Mr. Hat Gulaman, with its natural seaweed extract, has seven flavors and a few colored but unflavored variants to help you custom-create Gulaman-based desserts and drinks. Two of these flavors — Mr. Hat Gulaman Orange Flavored and Mr. Hat Gulaman Buko Pandan Flavored — plus the Mr. Hat Gulaman Red Unflavored variant are used in this special Sago Gulaman Milk Drink.

Sago Gulaman Milk Drink

Ingredients:

1 pack Mr. Hat Gulaman Orange Flavored

1 pack Mr.Hat Gulaman Buko Pandan Flavored

1 pack Mr. Hat Gulaman Red Unflavored

1 cup sugar for each flavor

2 1/2 cups water for each flavor

Sago (tapioca pearls), cooked and drained

1 can condensed milk

1 cup milk

Procedure:

1. For each flavor and unflavored variant, combine water, Mr. Hat Gulaman powder, and sugar in a small pot. Stir very well until the powder dissolves completely.

2. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to let it simmer and cook for another 2 minutes.

3. Transfer mixture to a tray and set aside to let jelly cool down and set.

4. When jelly sets, slice into cubes. Set aside.

5. In a mixing bowl, combine cooked gulaman, tapioca pearls, condensed milk, and milk. Gently stir until the milk is mixed.

6. Transfer to a prepared glass or container.

7. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours before serving.

