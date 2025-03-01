Toyo Eatery wins hospitality award from Asia's 50 Best Restaurants

MANILA, Philippines — Toyo Eatery in Makati was recognized by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants as the most hospitable restaurant in the continent after being bestowed with the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants noted that Toyo Eatery was deemed "The Best Restaurant in the Philippines" five times and was the sole Filipino establishment on last year's list at No. 24. The Asian edition is an extension of the London-based awards body, 50 Best.

It also noted that Toyo Eatery won the Sustainable Restaurant Award in 2023.

"It's surreal. It's still shocking for us. To be part of the list is already huge. But to get the Art of Hospitality Award is just insane," said May Navarra, who runs the restaurant with husband Chef Jordy, in a statement.

In a video posted by the awards body on social media, Chef Jordy compared dining at the restaurant to feeling at home because of the people. May added that the crew try to have lots of fun and lean into the informal side of things.

WATCH: Tour inside Makati's award-winning Toyo Eatery

"Everything we do here has full intention. It's always about the why," the couple said. "Every dish tells a story, shaped by the richness of our heritage, the diversity of our ingredients, and the craftsmanship behind every plate."

The couple thanked their crew and expressed their intention to celebrate Filipino cuisine and share it globally by honoring tradition while continously reimagining it.

The Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2025 will be announced later this month. Those outside the list will be revealed on March 12, while the official winners will be announced on March 25 in Seoul, South Korea.

Toyo Eatery opened in 2016 and debuted on the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list just two years later with the Miele One To Watch Award.

Among the restaurant's signature dishes are its Kinilaw, Three-Cut Pork BBQ, and a 18-vegetable salad cleverly called Bahay Kubo. — Video from 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel

