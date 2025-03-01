'This is dynamite': Drew Barrymore praises Filipina chef Pilar Valdes' Arroz Caldo

From left: Drew Barrymore, Pilar Valdes, Valerie Bertinelli, and Ross Matthews on 'The Drew Barrymore Show'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-host Drew Barrymore was full of awe for the Arroz Caldo prepared for her by Filipina chef Pilar Valdes on her talk show "The Drew Barrymore Show."

The New York-based Valdes is a chef, author, co-founder of catering company Kickshaw Cookery, and a Senior Culinary Contributor on Barrymore's show.

Valdes shared a clip on Instagram of an upcoming episode where she prepared Arroz Caldo for Barrymore to try.

The chef said the dish was precious to her as her mom used to make Arroz Caldo whenever she was sick, making it a "hug in a bowl territory."

Now that she has been away from the Philippines for over two decades, Pilar shared that her husband continues the tradition after learning the recipe from her mother.

Valdes said Arroz Caldo is a staple dish in the Philippines as it can feed many guests during parties and events.

The Filipina chef introduced popular ingredients loved by Filipinos, such as fried garlic and patis (fish sauce), the latter praised by the host-actress.

"How dare you?! How dare you, this is dynamite, this is so beautiful," Barrymore said. "Cheers, I cannot tell you guys... it has so much flavor, oh my God. It's so good."

Barrymore called on the studio audience and viewers to make the dish themselves to realize how good it tastes.

"It looks so beautiful but wait until it's in your mouth. You're gonna freak out," the host-actress ended as she thanked Valdes.

The chef ended the clip with a list of ingredients for Arroz Caldo. She previously cooked Kinilaw on the talk show last year.

