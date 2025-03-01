Chefs Jac Laudico, Abi Balingit share thoughts on Michelin Guide in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino chefs Jacqueline "Jac" Laudico and Abi Balingit expressed their excitement for the arrival of culinary guide book series Michelin Guide in the Philippines.

The restaurant selection for the inaugural 2026 edition to be revealed at the end of the year will also cover areas near Metro Manila, including Pampanga, Tagaytay, and Cavite. It will also feature dining establishments in Cebu.

Independent, anonymous inspectors have already been thoroughly exploring these areas to identify the establishments that will be recognized.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the two female chefs talked about how significant it was for the Michelin Guide to hit Philippine shores.

Jac started out being unsure which restaurants are capable or deserving of recognition, but pointed out that the guide's arrival supported by the government means Filipino cuisine is getting attention.

"Our country is getting recognized as a food destination," Jac said. "We're spending our resources in getting these people to appreciate and recognize and study our cuisine and what we have to offer."

For someone who has been doing Filipino cuisine for well over 20 years, its development is a welcome sign beyond more Filipino chefs making Filipino food.

She noted that Filipinos who were trained abroad would go on to do international cuisines, like Italian or Asian, but more Filipino chefs are now opening Filipino restaurants serving Filipino food.

"Businessmen investing in restaurants and our government investing in the support of having the Michelin here... It's really a good way for us to be recognized and to be validated," Jac added.

Abi, who is now based in New York, noted that the only Filipino restaurant with a Michelin star is Kasam in Chicago, United States, which received the recognition in 2022.

The Filipino-American chef shared that she visited the restaurant the weekend she received the James Beard Emerging Voice Award last year. Chef Abi praised the owners, Timothy Flores and Genie Kwon, both chefs and former members of the Oriole kitchen, for being so nice and welcoming.

"I think what they're doing for Filipino food, in America specifically, and honestly globally, is huge," Abi added.

The chef noted how Kasam is the only Filipino restaurant recognized by Michelin despite being around for years.

"I know that it will open doors for sure for Filipinos in the Philippines. I think it's a big deal, and I think there's so much that is possible from this opportunity," Abi told Philstar.com.

Abi even quipped that Guevarra's, the restaurant Jac runs with her chef husband Rolando Laudico, has the potential for Michelin selection.

"The work that y'all have done for so many decades is so important. And to bring so many people together, we saw five birthdays going on yesterday. It's making people very happy," Abi told Jac. "You're also opening barriers for people, with the price and everything, to keep everyone able to come to Guevarra's for fun."

The two chefs have a month-long collaboration, where three of Abi's Filipino-American desserts, prepared by Jac's team of cooks, will be available at Guevarra's for the whole of March.

