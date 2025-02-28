McDonaldâ€™s launches Chili Con Carne Dunk; Jollibee retaliates with Sanrio collection

McDonald’s launches Chili Con Carne Dunk; Jollibee retaliates with Sanrio collection

McDonald’s launches its new Chili Con Carne Dunk; Jollibee's Sanrio collection that comes with its Kids Meal

MANILA, Philippines — Rival fast food chains McDonald’s and Jollibee launched today new promotions that fuel their tug-of-war for customers.

Just days after it brought back the much-loved Cheese Dunk, McDonald's Philippines announced that its new Chili Con Carne Dunk is now available, starting today, at its stores nationwide.

McDonald’s Philippines Assistant Brand Manager Karl Christian Chua said in a press conference early this week that their research and development team came up with the Chili Con Carne Dunk following the success of their Cheese Dunk and after observing how fond Filipinos are with the fast food chain’s sauces, such as catsup and gravy.

"We Filipinos love our sawsawan. With our Double Dunks, we’re celebrating this uniquely Filipino eating habit by allowing our customers to take their McDonald's experience to the next level with not just one, but two extraordinary dunking options," Ashley Santillan-Delgado, McDonald's Philippines’ Marketing Director, added in a statement.



Like the Cheese Dunk, the Chili Con Carne Dunk can be enjoyed in many ways, said Chua: over spaghetti or burger to make these meatier; as nuggets, fried chicken or fries dip; or on its own.

From February 28 to March 14, customers can score a Double Dunk meal for P175, which includes a classic cheeseburger, small fries, a drink, and both the Cheese Dunk and Chili Con Carne Dunk. This limited-time offer is available for dine-in, take-out, and Drive-Thru via the brand’s app.

Also starting today, Filipino fast food chain Jollibee is making available its limited-edition Sanrio Characters Wonder Wheel. First 200 dine-in and take-out customers of select Jollibee outlets get to buy and take home Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and Pochacco toys — one toy together with every Kids Meal.

Not to be outdone, Jollibee’s sister casual dining chain, Chowking, recently launched its new Chicken Chop — crunchy, golden, and packed with rich Asian barbecue flavors. Enjoy it starting at P75 with white rice. Prices may vary. Available in all stores nationwide. Order via www.chowkingdelivery.com, the brand’s delivery app, GrabFood or FoodPanda.

Leading the way to this new dish is none other than Kai Montinola, one of Chowking's endorsers. Just like the Chicken Chop, Kai welcomes new experiences and fresh challenges. From her journey in “Pinoy Big Brother” to embracing new opportunities, Kai wants to inspire her fans to step out of their comfort zones, explore new possibilities, and discover the joy of something different — starting with their next meal.