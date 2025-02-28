How to spot freshly baked bread on your next grocery run?

Gardenia’s G-Lock guide shows the way

MANILA, Philippines — With different households come different types of grocery shoppers.

There are the moms and dads who restock their supplies on weekends, all set with a shopping list for the week ahead. There’s the sibling on Nanay’s speed dial when she’s missing an ingredient or two, the designated shopper for quick grocery runs.

Some enjoy having a foodie in the family—the one who likes to experiment in the kitchen and loves to come up with different recipes, who takes grocery shopping as leisure, not an errand. Meanwhile, some folks run the household solo, often visiting the shops for quick-fix meals and easy-to-prepare snacks—grab and go; that’s their style.

While every type of buyer has their own persona and ways of shopping, everyone wants one thing out of a grocery trip: to make their purchases worth every penny.

Looking for the best buys

Getting your money’s worth when grocery shopping can come in two ways—whether you get it in terms of savings: enjoying discounts, receiving free items, or even grabbing two things for the price of one.

Or, as most shoppers do—you find the best buys by going through each aisle, picking the freshest products on the shelves.

Canned goods or dairy aisle? You check the expiration date.

Produce and fresh meat section? You inspect the fruit, the leafy greens, or the chicken drumsticks before packing them up.

How about in the bakery aisle?

From afar, all the bread may look the same, but the fresh ones can easily stand out from the rest. All you need to do is to look for the color-coded Gardenia G-Lock!

Freshness guaranteed!

The Gardenia G-Lock is primarily used to lock in the freshness of every Gardenia loaf bread. But more importantly, it is color-coded so that each color of the G-Lock indicates which day of the week the bread is baked for.

By using this coding scheme, Gardenia, through its unique manufacturing and distribution system, assures shoppers that they only get fresh and delicious bread every day.

For instance, you are grocery shopping on a Tuesday and you see a Gardenia Classic White Bread with an orange G-Lock—this means you’re looking at a freshly delivered loaf of bread: soft in every slice, full of its freshly baked aroma and, of course, masarap kahit walang palaman.

While best-before dates give you an estimate on how long the bread can be kept in your shelf or pantry, the color-coded Gardenia G-Locks assure you that you’ll be taking home best-quality bread for your family and friends to enjoy.

The MaSigLakas choice

Aside from its freshness, with Gardenia, you know that you’re getting a best buy because of the nutrition factor.

Gardenia’s Classic White Bread carries the Nutri+Plus Advantage logo on its packaging, which means every pack contains nutrients like Vitamin B1 and B3 for energy boost; Vitamin A for immune system support, and Folate for improved cognitive performance. These help give you and your family sigla and lakas, with proper diet and exercise.

On top of the sarap and freshness that you like, Gardenia makes it more sulit with its nutritive offerings that may help improve overall health and wellness. May it be long days at school and work, or a week filled with non-stop errands at home or the office—Gardenia helps you to be MaSigLakas always.

Fresh, nutritious and versatile bread for every shopper

No matter the type of household, Gardenia Classic White Bread makes for a great pantry staple. It’s perfect not only for breakfast but for endless recipe possibilities for baon, lunch, merienda, dinner and even up to midnight snacks. Because of its versatility, your meals every day can be made more MaSigLakas.

So, every time you’re grocery shopping and looking for a pantry staple that’s suitable for countless recipes; or even just a delicious and filling snack for your biglaang gutom in between meals—bread is always a great idea.

Make sure you get the best deal by grabbing Gardenia Classic White Bread—masarap kahit walang palaman, guaranteed soft from the first to the last slice, siksik sa sustansya and most of all, freshly baked always. Whether you’re a parent, Nanay’s designated buyer, a foodie, or you run the household solo, Gardenia is certainly worth every penny.

When it comes to bread, getting the best deals is not entirely based on how much you save or the expiry date; but by using the Gardenia G-Locks as your guide, and knowing when the bread is baked for, you can feel reassured that you’re getting best-quality bread in every grocery trip, no matter the type of shopper.

Gardenia Classic White Bread is available nationwide at supermarkets, convenience stores and sari-sari stores near you.

For more recipe ideas using Gardenia, you may visit Kusina ni Gardee at the Gardenia website and Gardenia PH page on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Gardenia. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.