Tortang Talong ranks 2nd in TasteAtlas' 50 Best Egg Dishes in the world

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino dish Tortang Talong ranked 2nd in TasteAtlas' 50 Best Egg Dishes in the world.

On its Instagram account, TasteAtlas posted the ranking with Japan's Ajitsuke Tamago as number 1.

"This is a ranking of the 50 best-rated egg dishes worldwide," it captioned its post.

Tortang Talong was rated 4.4 stars.

"Whole eggplants are dipped into the egg mixture and are then shortly pan-fried until the entire dish starts to resemble a crispy omelet," TasteAtlas described Tortang Talong in its website.

"Inexpensive and quickly prepared, tortang talong can be enjoyed at any time of day as a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner," it added.

The website recommends to try Tortang Talong in Sarsa Kitchen + Bar in Makati, La Preciosa Restaurant in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, LZM Restaurant in Tagaytay, Fely J's Restaurant and 8065 Bagnet Restaurant in Makati, to name a few.

