^

Food and Leisure

Tortang Talong ranks 2nd in TasteAtlas' 50 Best Egg Dishes in the world

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 12:52pm
Tortang Talong ranks 2nd in TasteAtlas' 50 Best Egg Dishes in the world
Tortang Talong with Luncheon Meat
Maggi

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino dish Tortang Talong ranked 2nd in TasteAtlas' 50 Best Egg Dishes in the world. 

On its Instagram account, TasteAtlas posted the ranking with Japan's Ajitsuke Tamago as number 1. 

"This is a ranking of the 50 best-rated egg dishes worldwide," it captioned its post. 

Tortang Talong was rated 4.4 stars. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TasteAtlas (@tasteatlas)

"Whole eggplants are dipped into the egg mixture and are then shortly pan-fried until the entire dish starts to resemble a crispy omelet," TasteAtlas described Tortang Talong in its website. 

"Inexpensive and quickly prepared, tortang talong can be enjoyed at any time of day as a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner," it added. 

The website recommends to try Tortang Talong in Sarsa Kitchen + Bar in Makati, La Preciosa Restaurant in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, LZM Restaurant in Tagaytay, Fely J's Restaurant and 8065 Bagnet Restaurant in Makati, to name a few.  

RELATEDRecipe: Cheesy Club Sandwich

TASTEATLASâ€™ TOP 100 DISHES
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with