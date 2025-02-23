Recipe: Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Buns

MANILA, Philippines — Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Buns have actually been trending for quite a while now, and many specialty bakeshops are offering them. But it would probably be great to be able to make your own batch at home, yes?

Here is an easy-to-follow recipe of no-frills but all-delicious Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Buns from Chef Jackie Ang Po, easily one of the most talented and amiable pastry chefs in the country today. She developed the recipe for Arla and featured it in a recent cooking demo.

Garlic Herb Cream Cheese Buns

Ingredients:

4 pcs. hamburger buns

1 tub Arla Cream Cheese with Herb

1 tbsp. honey

1 small egg*

1/4 cup Arla Butter

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsps. mayonnaise

Parsley

1/4 cup Havarti Cheese, shredded

Furikake*

Cooked bacon

Procedure:

1. On each hamburger bun, make a slice on top but not all the way down.

2. In a bowl, mix together cream cheese, honey and egg. (*If using a large egg, use only half of it.)

3. In another bowl, mix together garlic, butter and mayonnaise. Spread in between the slices of the buns. Then pipe cream cheese mixture over it.

4. Top with Havarti cheese and toast until golden.

5. Garnish with Furikake (*a mixture of sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, dried fish, sugar and salt used in Japanese cooking), bacon and parsley.

