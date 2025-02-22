Recipe: How to cook healthy brown rice pilaf

MANILA, Philippines — Rice pilaf is like gourmet fried rice. This Innobake Brown Rice Pilaf with Chorizo and Green Peas by Chef Jill Sandique is her light and healthy take on rice pilaf.

Since it takes longer to cook brown rice than white rice — and the brown rice requires more liquid, too — you may want to prepare the pilaf earlier so that there is enough time for the liquid to be fully absorbed.

Chef Jill prefers to chill the pilaf overnight so that it becomes fluffier the next day. Just reheat in a microwave oven or on a stovetop before serving.

If you prefer white rice over brown rice, you may substitute, but make sure you also lessen the amount of liquid in the recipe.

Innobake Brown Rice Pilaf with Chorizo and Green Peas

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Beaoliva Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 pc. medium onion, chopped

1 pc. large or 2 pcs. small Spanish chorizo, minced

2 1/2 cups brown rice

5 cups hot chicken stock or water

1 pc. small bay leaf

Ground paprika, to taste

1/4 cup frozen green peas

Salt and pepper, to taste

Procedure:

1. In a pot, heat olive oil over medium fire. Add onion and sauté until translucent. Add chorizo and cook for 3 to 5 minutes.

2. Add brown rice and cook until opaque and milky white. Pour in chicken stock or water and bay leaf. Bring to a boil, then lower heat to a simmer. Cover with lid.

3. Cook for 10 minutes, then add ground paprika. Stir once, add green peas, and then cover again. Cook for another 10 minutes or until done. Season with salt and pepper.

4. Remove from heat and let rest for at least 30 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.

*Good for 3 to 6 servings.

