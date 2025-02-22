^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Cheesy Club Sandwich

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 22, 2025 | 2:31pm
Recipe: Cheesy Club Sandwich
Cheesy Club Sandwich
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Jackie Ang Po, easily one of the top pastry chefs in the country today, whipped up a favorite sandwich packed with cheese.

She developed it and featured it in a recent cooking demonstration organized by Arla.

Cheesy Club Sandwich

Ingredients:

3 slices Tasty bread

2 pcs. Arla Processed Cheese Slice

4 slices chicken breast, cooked

2 pcs. tomato slices

1 pc. ham

2 tbsps. Arla Butter

1/4 cup Arla Shredded Cheddar

1 egg

Salt and pepper

Chopped parsley for garnish

Procedure:

1. Spread butter on Tasty bread slices.

2. Layer 1 bread slice with ham and cheese.

3. Layer another bread slice with tomato and chicken.

4. Cut a hole in the last piece of Tasty slice. Flatten the small piece cut from the Tasty bread. Place it back in the center, then pour egg over it.

5. Top with Arla Shredded Cheddar, salt and pepper.

6. Toast until nice and golden.

7. Sprinkle with chopped parsley as garnish.

8. Serve immediately.

RELATED: Recipe: Japanese-style Katsu Sando

CLUB SANDWICH

RECIPE

RECIPES

SANDWICH
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with