BGC hotel dishes out special buffet spreads

MANILA, Philippines — F1 Hotel Manila in Bonifacio Global City managed to serve up two different buffet spreads within two weeks of each other to celebrate two red-filled days.

Last January 29, the hotel joined the rest of the country in celebrating Lunar New Year by preparing dishes in its All Day Dining restaurant, ranging from Dim Sum to seafood.

Guests were invited to pair Yang Chow, Kiampong, Char Kway Teow, or Stir Fry Vegetables with meats like Lechon Macau, Singaporean Char Siu, Roasted Duck, Patatim, and Beef Broccoli.

Appetizers and Dim Sum treats included Beef Siomai, Hakaw, Asado Pork Siopao, Spring Rolls, Fried Dumplings.

Beside the vegetable station were seafood options like crab, prawn, and mussels to be cooked upon request, though already prepared were Chili Garlic Prawns and Calamares.

After just over a fortnight, the All Day Dining staff laid out another delicious spread this time to celebrate Valentine's Day, where some guests got a 40% discount on the special "A Feast of Love" buffet.

Dishes like crab and prawn made a return, but the meats were prepared differently like Roasted Chicken, Pork Belly, and two different beefs.

Capping of the special buffet were romance-themed dessert treats and pastries as well as the Between the Sheets cocktail, with a gin and sparkling wine base, served at the al fresco The Canary just outside All Day Dining.

The cocktail will be available until end of February for just P416, as is the special Saturday Lunch Buffet (noon to 2:00 p.m.) for P1,999 per person and fun arts and crafts kids' activities in partnership with Klaypel.

