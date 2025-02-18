Michelin Guide arrives in Greater Manila, Cebu for 2026 selection

MANILA, Philippines — Culinary guide book series the Michelin Guide is coming to Manila, Cebu and surrounding areas of the Philippine capital for the first time.

The restaurant selection for the inaugural 2026 edition to be revealed at the end of the year will also cover areas near Metro Manila including Pampanga, Tagaytay and Cavite.

Independent, anonymous inspectors have already been thoroughly exploring these areas to identify which establishments will be recognized.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement these inspectors have been excitedly following the evolution of Filipino cuisine.

"The country's deep-rooted culinary traditions, combined with a strong openness to global influences, create a uniquely diverse dining culture," Poullennec said.

Related: Dave & Buster’s, Fogo de Chão, etc: Bistro Group marks 30th year, announces new concepts

She added that Manila has young, talented chefs redefining Filipino cuisine with fresh perspectives while Cebu offers an impressive range of dining experience with world-class hospitality on top of being a leading tourist destination.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, whose family hails from Cebu, supports the arrival of the Michelin Guide in the Philippines

"The arrival of the MICHELIN Guide is not only a testament to our country's culinary excellence but also a significant leap forward for Filipino tourism, with gastronomy now forming a key part of our national tourism priorities," Frasco said in her own statement.

"In the Philippines, every dish tells a story and every flavor is an invitation to experience our nation's rich cultural tapestry," she added.

The guide was created in 1900 by the Michelin tire company to support the growth of automobile mobility and has since helped individuals highlight global culinary scenes.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay announces plan to open Hell’s Kitchen, 3 more restos in Philippines