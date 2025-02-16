Margarita Fores’ cause of death revealed

MANILA, Philippines — The cause of death of celebrated restaurateur and chef Margarita “Gaita” Fores was cardiac arrest, according to an official statement sent to the media, as reported by GMA News.

Gaita’s son, Amado, confirmed her passing in Hong Kong on February 11.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Forés," Amado wrote on Tuesday, February 11.

Fores is the founder of known Italian restaurant chain CIBO, founded in 1997.

She expanded her brands to include Grace Park, Lusso, Alta, and numerous other establishments.

In 2016, she was named Asia’s Best Female Chef.

Forés also received the Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia (Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy) in 2018. A year later, in 2019, she was named Ambassador for Gastronomic Tourism by the United Nations.

Amado shared the details of Margarita's wake services: February 17 at Bahay na Puti for Margarita’s hospitality teams; February 18 for family and friends also at Bahay na Puti, and February 19 for public viewing at the New Frontier Theater from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.