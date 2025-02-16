Recipe: Bite-sized Embutido Balls
MANILA, Philippines — Meatballs that taste like Embutido? Embutido that is portioned and shaped into meatballs? Any way you look at it, these bite-sized savory balls are delicious with freshly steamed rice.
Celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po made them for a recent cooking demo, and she studded her Embutido Balls with California Raisins to make the sweet balance out the salty even more.
Embutido Balls
Ingredients: total 960 grams per pc 20 grams total of 48 pcs.
For the filling:
500 grams pork
2 pcs. pork cubes
1 tbsp. calamansi juice
1 pc. (70 grams) onion
20 grams garlic (6 cloves)
30 grams spring onions
1 pc. (80 grams) small carrot, brunoise
20 grams pimiento, optional
80 grams California Raisins, chopped
4 tbsps. (30 grams) flour
1 egg
60 grams bread crumbs
1 1/2 bars cheese, cubed
3 pcs hotdog slices
For the white gravy:
60 grams each (1/4 cup) 10 portions total 600 grams
50 grams butter compound or margarine
30 grams flour
2 1/2 cups water
2 pcs. pork cubes
250 grams All-purpose cream
Salt, pepper, and sugar
Procedure :
1. Mix all ingredients for the filling very well.
2. Make 20-gram balls.
3. Fill each ball with cheese and hotdog.
4. Steam for 15 minutes.
5. Freeze to store or pan-fry to serve.
6. To make white gravy, first make a roux with butter compound and flour. Add pork stock and simmer. Finish with All-purpose cream or evaporated milk. Adjust taste with salt, pepper and sugar.
*Filling makes 48 pcs. of 20-gram balls. Gravy makes 10 portions of 1/4 cup servings.
RELATED: Recipe: Homemade Pork Roulade