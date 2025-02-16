fresh no ads
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Bite-sized Embutido Balls

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 11:20am
Embutido Balls
Photo courtesy of Chef Jackie Ang Po

MANILA, Philippines — Meatballs that taste like Embutido? Embutido that is portioned and shaped into meatballs? Any way you look at it, these bite-sized savory balls are delicious with freshly steamed rice.

Celebrity chef Jackie Ang Po made them for a recent cooking demo, and she studded her Embutido Balls with California Raisins to make the sweet balance out the salty even more.

Embutido Balls

Ingredients: total 960 grams per pc 20 grams total of 48 pcs.

For the filling:

500 grams pork

2 pcs. pork cubes

1 tbsp. calamansi juice

1 pc. (70 grams) onion

20 grams garlic (6 cloves)

30 grams spring onions

1 pc. (80 grams) small carrot, brunoise 

20 grams pimiento, optional

80 grams California Raisins, chopped

4 tbsps. (30 grams) flour

1 egg

60 grams bread crumbs

1 1/2 bars cheese, cubed

3 pcs hotdog slices 

For the white gravy:

60 grams each (1/4 cup) 10 portions total 600 grams

50 grams butter compound or margarine

30 grams flour

2 1/2 cups water

2 pcs. pork cubes

250 grams All-purpose cream

Salt, pepper, and  sugar

Procedure :

1. Mix all ingredients for the filling very well.

2. Make 20-gram balls.

3. Fill each ball with cheese and hotdog.

4. Steam for 15 minutes.

5. Freeze to store or pan-fry to serve.

6. To make white gravy, first make a roux with butter compound and flour. Add pork stock and simmer. Finish with All-purpose cream or evaporated milk. Adjust taste with salt, pepper and sugar.

*Filling makes 48 pcs. of 20-gram balls. Gravy makes 10 portions of 1/4 cup servings.

