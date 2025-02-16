fresh no ads
Recipe: Korean-style Chicken Fingers | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Korean-style Chicken Fingers

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 5:57pm
Recipe: Korean-style Chicken Fingers
Cheesy Chicken Fries with Korean Buffalo Sauce
MANILA, Philippines — How do you like your Chicken Fingers? Crispy, lightly fried, cheesy, gravy-licious, or spicy?

No matter how you like your chicken, this recipe of Cheesy Chicken Fries with Korean Buffalo Sauce from Home Foodie and San Miguel Pure Foods Culinary Center is sure to delight.

Cheesy Chicken Fries with Korean Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 kg (12 pcs.) Magnolia Chicken Timplados Cheesy Chicken Fingers

2 cups cooking oil

1 tbsp. (9 grams) toasted sesame seeds

1 bundle (10 grams) green onions, chopped

For the sauce:

2 tbsps. Dari Crème Buttermilk

1/4 cup (76 grams) Gojuchang sauce

1 tbsp. soy sauce

4 cloves garlic, finely crushed

1 thumb (15 grams) ginger, grated

2 tbsps. rice wine

1 tbsp. cane vinegar

1/4 cup water

Procedure: 

1. Combine sauce ingredients in a saucepan and simmer until sauce thickens, stirring occasionally.

2. Fry chicken in hot oil until golden brown and cooked through. Drain excess oil on paper towels.

3. Gently toss chicken fingers in sauce and sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped green onions just before serving. 

*Makes 4 servings. (Yield: 12 pcs./3 pc, per serving)

