Recipe: Low-cost but delicious Fried Rice

MANILA, Philippines — You can actually cook fried rice using any ingredient under the sun. Even one ingredient garlic can make rice so delectable when transformed into Garlic Rice.

One other ingredient that can single-handedly “fry” rice into a different flavorful version is butter. Vegetables also give fried rice a different flavor profile.

Here is a version by Mama Sita’s marketing executive and weekend cooking warrior Ces Nepomuceno-Gamad, who uses only leftover kangkong stalks with chorizo to flavor her rice.

“Vegetable prices are at an all-time high,” Ces said.

So, when she bought a P20 bunch of kangkong from her neighborhood vegetable vendor, she used the leaves and the soft stems for Kangkong Stir-fry and thought of chopping some stalks and adding them to her fried rice.

Fried Rice with Stalks of Kangkong and Chorizo

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked rice

2 tbsps. oil

4 cloves garlic, pounded

1 pc. Chinese chorizo, sliced

1/2 cup chopped kangkong stalks

3 tbsps. oyster sauce

Pinch of ground black pepper

Procedure:

1. In a 10- to 12-inch pan, sauté garlic until golden and add in sliced chorizo.

2. Add chopped stalks of kangkong and stir-fry until half-cooked. They will turn bright green.

3. Add cooked rice and stir to cook evenly. Cold leftover rice is preferred for fried rice because the grains will cook thoroughly without becoming mushy. Cover as needed to allow the steam to cook through the cold rice.

4. Drizzle with oyster sauce and stir.

5. Season with ground black pepper.

6. If you have leftover kangkong leaves and you want to add them to the rice, add them at this point. Stir, cover and cook for about 2 minutes.

