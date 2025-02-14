Celebrate love in luxury at Conrad Manila this Valentineâ€™s Day

Celebrate love in luxury at Conrad Manila this Valentine’s Day

Couples can enjoy fireworks spectacle or indulge in Valentine's-themed buffet at Conrad Manila.

Stay inspired and in love with the hotel’s themed afternoon tea, indulgent buffets, and meticulously curated set menus, exclusive this Month of Love

MANILA, Philippines – This Valentine’s season, Conrad Manila makes for a romantic setting for couples celebrating their love for each other, with its thoughtfully crafted gifts, indulgent culinary treats and sweet surprises, made even more memorable with a heartwarming fireworks spectacle by the bay.

“At Conrad Manila, we understand the importance of showing love and endearment, especially to the person you care about. The curated and inspiring experiences we have in the hotel this February, which include intimate dining and meaningful Valentine’s Day gifts, are tailored to create lasting memories that lovers will cherish forever,” Conrad Manila General Manager Fabio Berto passionately shares.

Brasserie on 3

This Valentine’s weekend, couples can indulge in an exceptional dining experience, as it coincides with the opening of the 12th Philippine International Pyromusical Competition at the Mall of Asia Complex.

Let beautiful moments spark, as the fireworks light up the sky, while delighting in a scrumptious buffet at Brasserie on 3. Guests are welcome to step outside to the restaurant’s veranda and enjoy the dazzling fireworks with a standing view.

Catch Bursts of Flavors and Fireworks every Saturday from February 15 to March 15.

C Lounge

C Lounge: Amour Eclatant

Raise your glass to love with our Valentine’s cocktails and indulge in a strawberry-inspired Valentine’s Day afternoon tea featuring exquisite sweet treats, savory sandwiches, signature seared scallops with strawberry gazpacho, and more delightful bites.

For an even more romantic date, C Lounge also offers set dinner at the veranda from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Or experience Amour Eclatant until February 16, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Or experience An Affectionate Afternoon, a Valentine’s-themed afternoon tea set, until February 16, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

China Blue by Jereme Leung

Chine Blue by Jereme Leung

Make your dearest someone’s day with a menu that is as special as your bond, perfectly crafted for a regal and romantic culinary affair. Dine with Love is available today until February15 for a multi-course set menu for lunch and dinner.

Highlights include Crispy honey barbecue pork belly, Wagyu beef with sweet Chinese black vinegar sauce and pistachio, Braised fish-shape seafood dumpling with sour salted vegetable broth, Steamed snow fish and mushroom egg white with black olive garlic sauce.

Bru Coffee Bar

Bru Coffee Bar - Love in Every Bite

Sweeten your Valentine’s Day with an array of delectable treats, each made with love and designed to delight your heart. Share a heartfelt gift with our specially curated hamper.

Get Love in Every Bite cakes, pastries and hampers until February 16.

To learn more about Conrad Manila’s exclusive Valentine’s Day offerings, please contact Conrad Manila at +632 8833 9999 or email [email protected]

