Homey Spanish restaurant newest addition to Parañaque food scene

The US-trained chef Tessa Dayanghirang mans the kitchen of the Spanish-inspired restaurant Mita in BF Homes, Parañaque. Among its dishes are the Mardi Gras, featuring Davao longganisa and mussels (top right), and Pulpo (bottom left).

MANILA, Philippines — The newest kid on the block in the BF Homes restaurant scene, Mita Kitchen + Cafe, is gaining popularity among foodies in the South for its delectable food and homey vibe.

Upon entering the new dining outlet along President's Avenue, guests will feel they are in a posh place in Greenbelt or Bonifacio Global City.

Mita's vibrant cozy bar entices its guests to order its famous Sangria or any of its extensive wine selection, while its tropical interior and predominantly teal palette provide a homey feel.

Philstar.com recently interviewed one of Mita's owners, chef Tessa Dayanghirang, who warmly welcomed us.

She served some of Mita's interesting dishes, including Baked Oysters, Pulpo, pasta and its signature Paella.

The United States-trained chef shared that the restaurant name originated from the Filipino word "mamita" (grandmother).

This is also how her children affectionately call their grandma, Shyla, whom we also got to meet during our visit.

Our gastronomic adventure started with their Baked Oysters and Baked Scallops. The oysters and scallops were fresh with generous servings of their signature miso sauce.

The next dish that was served was the Melon Mosaic, a refreshing combination of watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumber, tomato, feta with hot honey dressing. Definitely a welcome palate cleanser for the next dishes.

A seafood medley of exquisite entrees followed.

Their Tuna Tostada, which is made with crispy corn tortilla, tuna, avocado, and Salsa Verde, was brimming with flavor.

Meanwhile, their Mardi Gras, which is composed of mussels and Davao longganisa, instantly became our top favorite as the rich flavors of the longganisa complemented well with the mussels.

For the mains, their amiable staff served us Mita's signature Pulpo. This dish, which is made of octopus and chorizo mashed potato, is a match made in culinary heaven!

The octopus was tender and flavorful, while the smokiness of the chorizo worked wonders for the dish.

Next on the list is their Vongole pasta, which was served fresh with generous servings of clams and the perfectly al dente pasta.

Not to be missed is their version of porkchop served with probably one of the most delicious mashed potato this writer ever tasted.

Mita also served us their Dry-aged Burger, which is just so good that it can give popular burger outlets some real competition.

And, of course, the main event is their signature Paella de Cangrejo (Crab Paella) composed of crab claws and Aligue (seafood paste made from roe and fat of the crab).

Chef Tessa personally served this dish. "This was one of my best-selling Paellas of Cocinera (defunct online food business) during the pandemic."

This mouthwatering dish has generous servings of crab and Aligue, and its vibrant colors and taste give a fiesta vibe.

Chef Tessa definitely saved the best for last with their signature Tarte de Quezo (cheesecake). Their version definitely left us speechless with the seamless fusion of the cheesecake, strawberry, meringue and oatmeal crumble. Mita's cheesecake definitely is one of the best cheesecakes this writer has eaten.

Dining at Mita is like eating in the house of your master chef grandma who serves nothing but delicious dishes cooked with love.

And did we mention they also serve unlimited oysters daily from 3 to 6 p.m.?

Mita Kitchen + Cafe is located at 80 President's Avenue, BF Homes, Parañaque. Visit their Instagram (@mita.mnl) for more details.

RELATED: Dave & Buster’s, Fogo de Chão, etc: Bistro Group marks 30th year, announces new concepts