Recipe: Banana Bread and Red Velvet Cake in one loaf

MANILA, Philippines — You love Banana Bread and you are also a big fan of Red Velvet Cake. So, can you combine your two favorite sweet treats in one?

Well, yes, according to The Maya Kitchen, which has created a delicious and exciting Banana & Red Velvet Walnut and Cream Cheese Loaf recipe, made easier to prepare by using two ready mixes, Maya Oven Toaster Banana Cake Mix and Maya Decadence Red Velvet Premium Mix.

Banana and Red Velvet Walnut and Cream Cheese Loaf

Ingredients:

For the Banana Cake mixture:

1 whole egg

3 tbsps. vegetable oil

1/4 cup fresh milk

2 pcs. (150 grams) fresh Lakatan bananas, mashed

2 tbsps. walnuts, chopped

For the Red Velvet Cake mixture:

1/3 cup butter, softened

3 whole eggs, beaten

1/2 cup fresh milk

1 package Maya Decadence Red Velvet Cake Mix (500 grams)

1 package (225 grams) cream cheese, chopped or cut into cubes

For the toppings:

50 grams cream cheese, chopped

2 tbsps. brown sugar

2 tbsps. walnuts, chopped

Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F/177°C. Grease and line a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. Make sure to line all sides of the pan with grease-proof paper higher of 2 inches from the rim of the pan. Set aside.

2. In a bowl, prepare banana cake mixture by simply combining all ingredients together until well blended. Set aside.

3. Prepare red velvet mixture by creaming the butter in a bowl until it becomes fluffy. Add in beaten eggs, milk and cake mix. Give it a good mix until batter is well blended. Add chopped cream cheese into the mixture and mix until all cream cheese is well covered with red velvet cake mixture. Set aside.

4. Prepare topping by lightly tossing together the cream cheese, brown sugar and walnuts in a small bowl. Set aside.

5. Pour one-third portion of the banana cake mixture into the prepared loaf, then dollop on top one-third portion of the red velvet cake mixture. Repeat layering until all of the banana cake and red velvet mixtures are consumed. Drizzle prepared topping on top.

6. Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes to 1 hour. The cake is done when you touch it and it springs back or when a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.

*Yields 8 to 10 servings or 1 whole 9x5x3-inch loaf

