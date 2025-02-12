Acai Always elevates healthy indulgence with acai bowl and soft serve

MANILA, Philippines — The wait is over. Acai Always, the brainchild of Manila-based chef consultant Justin David and Guam-born entrepreneur Errol “Dynamix” Alegre Jr., has officially arrived in the Philippines.

Now open at SM Megamall Fashion Hall, Level 2, the brand is making history as the country’s first to bring Acai Sorbet Bowls and Soft Serve, offering a delicious, nutrient-rich alternative to traditional frozen desserts.

“It’s finally here in Manila! The acai craze we’ve been enjoying in Guam—something people have only seen on social media—is now something they can experience firsthand,” says Alegre, founder and CEO of Acai Always. “We are beyond excited to share this with everyone.”

More than just a trend, Acai Always is redefining indulgence by bringing the power of açaí (ah-sigh-EE) to the Philippines.

This antioxidant-rich superfood is at the heart of our dairy-free, nutrient-packed offerings, carefully crafted to deliver both flavor and nourishment. Acai Always is making premium, health-conscious treats more accessible than ever—because eating well should never be a compromise.

“I’ve long been obsessed with finding ways to make micronutrient intake easier, more convenient, and enjoyable for people—without compromising on quality,” says David, co-founder and COO, a Le Cordon Bleu Sydney-trained chef with decades of culinary innovation under his belt. “With Acai Always, we’re proving that healthy choices can be both exciting and indulgent.”

With its first store now open, Acai Always is already gearing up for expansion, with more branches set to launch across Metro Manila in the coming months. As it introduces a new way to enjoy healthy indulgence, the brand is poised to become a go-to destination for those looking for a refreshing, guilt-free treat.

