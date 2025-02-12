fresh no ads
Valentine's Day gift idea: Banoffee Jelly Pie recipe | Philstar.com
Food and Leisure

Valentine's Day gift idea: Banoffee Jelly Pie recipe

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 11:45am
MANILA, Philippines — Making a Gulaman-based dessert or drink is always fun. Those jiggly Gulaman cubes, which come in different vibrant colors depending on what flavor they are, are a fun food to bite into.

They remind you of your childhood and have, thus, become a comfort food for you now that you’re a little older. While you remember traditional Gulaman as being a long, rectangular bar that you tear and cook in a pan of boiling water until it melts completely, now what is readily available in supermarkets is Gulaman in powder form, such as Mr. Hat Gulaman. 

A popular brand of Gulaman powder, Mr. Hat Gulaman is made from natural seaweed extract that is economical and easy to prepare. It comes in seven versatile flavors — mango, strawberry, buko pandan, coffee, grapes, orange, and lychee — and each can help you create several delightful recipes that the family will surely love.

Coffee, for instance, can turn out an awesome Banoffee Jelly Pie. It offers a delightful twist on the classic dessert with its coffee-flavored jelly layered with a Graham crust and slices of fresh bananas, all topped with fluffy whipped cream. It is a harmonious blend of rich coffee notes and natural sweetness that can make the centerpiece of your dessert table interesting.

Banoffee Jelly Pie

Ingredients:

200 grams crushed Grahams

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

4-5 pcs. bananas

5 cups water

25 grams Mr. Hat Gulaman Coffee

1 cup sugar

Whipped cream for topping

Cocoa powder for dusting

Procedure:

1. Prepare the base of the pie. Mix together melted butter, crushed Grahams and 1/4 cup sugar. Form into a pie crust on a pie plate or round mold.

2. Slice bananas and fan it out. Design on Graham crust. Freeze.

3. Make the coffee jelly. Dissolve 25 grams Mr. Hat Gulaman in 5 cups water. Add sugar. Bring to a boil.

4. Pour over the frozen banana-Graham crust. Chill for at least 1 hour.

5. Spread whipped cream on top of the pie. Dust with cocoa powder.

