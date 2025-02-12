fresh no ads
Food and Leisure

Recipe: Pure and simple Butter Cookies

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
February 12, 2025 | 5:15pm
Butter Cookies
Philstar.com / Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Now on its 28th year of educating promising young chefs and turning their culinary dreams into reality, Center for Culinary Arts Manila (CCA Manila) celebrates this important milestone by simply sharing a classic recipe for Butter Cookies.

CCA Manila collaborates with Lurpak to share a recipe that everyone can follow. 

Butter Cookies

Ingredients:

1 bar (200 grams) Lurpak Butter

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 tsp. salt

2 egg yolks

2 tsps. vanilla extract

2 cups All-purpose flour

Procedure:

1. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream butter, sugar and salt until light and fluffy.

2. Add egg yolks and vanilla and continue beating until combined.

3. Add in flour and beat until well-blended.

4. Roll into a 1-inch log and wrap with plastic wrap. Chill in refrigerator for at least an hour.

5. Remove from plastic wrap and roll dough in sugar.

6. Cut into slices of even thickness and bake in a preheated 350°F oven for 10 to 12 minutes.

