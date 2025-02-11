Chef Margarita Forés, Filipino culinary icon, passes away at 65

Chef Margarita Fores in a photo in Italy she posted on Instagram in November 2024.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:44 p.m.) — Pioneering Filipino chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés, founder of CIBO and known for being among Asia's best, has passed away.

This was announced by her son, Amado Forés, who is himself a restaurateur and owner of Amano, on Instagram. No reason for her death was cited.

"It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Forés," Amado wrote on Tuesday, February 11.

"Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time," he added.

Forés was named Asia's Best Female Chef in 2016. Her last post on her Facebook page was on January 27, when she shared photographs of her collaboration Chef Miko Calo.

Legacy. Known affectionately as "Gaita," Forés through her restaurants such as Lusso Manila, transformed and elevated the Philippine culinary landscape to the world stage.

She was known for her innovative fusion of Italian and Filipino cuisines, starting her journey in 1986 when she traveled to Italy for intensive culinary training, studying under renowned chefs in Florence, Rome and Milan.

In 1997, she founded the successful restaurant chain CIBO, which introduced authentic Italian cuisine to Filipino diners. Her culinary empire expanded to include Grace Park, Lusso, Alta, and numerous other establishments.

Grace Park, which specializes in farmhouse cooking, achieved recognition in 2024, ranking 12th on Opinionated About Dining's Top Casual Restaurants in Asia list.

Forés also receivd the Cavaliere dell'Ordine della Stella d'Italia (Knight of the Order of the Star of Italy) in 2018.

In 2019, she named Ambassador for Gastronomic Tourism in 2019 by the United Nations.

Throughout her three decadees in the culinary scene, she was dedicated to supporting local farmers, fishermen and artisans while fostering greater appreciation for Filipino cuisine. Her recent work included collaborating with celebrity Chef Hiroyuki Tamura on fusion creations like "Batchoy Ramen."