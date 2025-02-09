Recipe: Burnt Basque Cheesecake made with yogurt

MANILA, Philippines — For a time, Burnt Basque Cheesecake was all the rage. It was one time when “burning” or “overcooking” a cheesecake was the right way to cook it.

It looked black on the outside, but on the inside, it isn’t burnt at all. That was how the Basque made their Cheesecake.

This Innobake Burnt Vanilla Yogurt Cheesecake by Chef Jill Sandique is a variation of the classic crust-less Cheesecake from the Basque region in Spain.

Rich but tangy, this dessert concoction goes perfectly well with a hot cup of tea, coffee or mulled apple cider.

Innobake Burnt Vanilla Yogurt Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (350 grams) Mera Cream Cheese, softened

1/2 cup + 1 tbsp. (115 grams) granulated sugar

A large pinch of salt

1 tbsp. (7.5 grams) sifted all-purpose flour

2 whole eggs

1 egg yolk

150 ml. plain yogurt

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract



Procedure:

1. Preheat oven to 375ºF. Line a 6x2-inch (15x5-cm.) round pan (with 2 layers of parchment paper, leaving two to three inches of overhang. Trim the parchment paper if necessary.

2. In a mixer bowl, combine cream cheese, granulated sugar, and salt. Beat at low speed until smooth. Add flour and stir just until incorporated.

3. Add eggs and egg yolk. Mix briefly.

4. Add yogurt and vanilla. Blend well. Do not overmix.

5. Pour batter into prepared pan. Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until slightly set (and still jiggly at the center) in the preheated oven. Increase heat to 400ºF or up to 425ºF and bake for another 12 to 15 minutes or until deep brown in color.

6. Remove from oven and cool completely. Chill overnight then unmold.

7. Serve with mulled apple cider, tea or coffee. Enjoy!

RELATED: Recipe: Mini Cheesecakes