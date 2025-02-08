Recipe: Puto Maja Cheese

MANILA, Philippines — Kakanins form part of the Filipino tradition. They are favorite merienda fare.

Those who are craving for Kakanins, they can check out and make it themselves with these Puto Maja Cheese beauties, which combine Puto with Maja, as whipped up by Chef Jackie Ang Po for Arla.

Puto Maja Cheese

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup malagkit flour (glutinous rice flour)

1/2 cup rice flour

1 cup coconut milk

3/4 cup water

2 tbsps. baking powder

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup sweet corn kernels

Pinch of yellow food color

Arla Butter

Arla Havarti or Cheddar cheese

Procedure:

1. Combine three kinds of flour, coconut milk, water, baking powder and sugar. Add a small pinch of yellow food color. Mix well.

2. Spoon into puto molds and distribute the corn kernels on top.

3. Steam for 10 minutes.

4. Brush top with Arla Butter and sprinkle Arla Havarti or Cheddar cheese on top.

*Yields 12 pieces.

RELATED: Recipe: Another version of classic Biko