Local pancit canton brand a 'near-unanimous favorite' in New York Times’ Best Instant Noodles list

Lucky Me's Pancit Canton is among the best instant noodles of 2025 in New York Times' Wirecutter section.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ popular Lucky Me! Pancit Canton Kalamansi flavor is the lone local noodle brand that landed in the list of Best Instant Noodles of 2005 in the New York Times.

In a list dominated by Korean noodles, the tangy umami local brand earned a spot as the best pick for the “citrusy ramen” variety for the Wirecutter section of the paper.

Writer Marilyn Ong said that the bowl of instant Lucky Me! Pancit Canton was the fastest to be wiped out.

“Sure, it’s a small serving, but the quiet mmm’s and ahh’s were telling. The dry seasoning, soy sauce, and oil packets combine to produce a nuanced blend of light soy and fresh, aromatic citrus,” Ong wrote. “The noodles are skinnier and more extra-curly than even your standard cheap ramen, so they had almost a fluffy feel. I definitely called them ‘cute’ while eating them.”

For the benefit of non-Filipinos who are quite familiar with a packet of Lucky Me! Pancit Canton Kalamansi noodles that they consume either for merienda (in-between snack) or midnight snack to go with bread or egg, Ong described the noodles as inexpensive that manages to be “bright and citrusy plus homey and comforting all at once.”

Ong said that she and the team tested over 35 flavors of instant noodles in their test kitchen and another 10 flavors at home during the pandemic.

The noodles were served to a rotating panel of taste-testers on Wirecutter’s kitchen team. The panel took note of the appearance, noodle texture, flavor and consistency of the broth or sauce, spice levels, and ease of prepartion.

The categories included beef noodle soups, seafood flavors, saucy or creamy noodles, spicy, and simple base noodles.

