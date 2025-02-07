Holding a gathering for friends and family soon? Check these 4 chef-recommended pairings

MANILA, Philippines — Looking forward to heartwarming get-togethers with friends, family and loved ones?

Picture this, a cozy time at home or out of town where you cook—or order, no one’s gonna judge—delectable dishes. Meanwhile, your favorite San Miguel Premium Beer chills inside the fridge. Later on, you get to enjoy and share these good food and drinks with good company.

If you’re already preparing such gatherings, Chef Ed Bugia recommends mouthwatering dishes that can be paired with San Miguel Premium Beers. Each one, offering a different experience for every preference or personality.

1. All Malt beer + onion rings

First up is San Miguel Premium All-Malt, a European-style lager brewed using 100% pure malt for a full-flavored slightly sweetish taste. It’s a beer as distinct as your taste.

This goes well with the sweet and salty flavor of crispy onion rings, fried to perfection, with a tangy dip for balance.

It’s a great starter as the gang catches up with one another. The finger food goes down easily with San Miguel Premium All-Malt.

2. Lager + burger

Meanwhile, you or your guests can surprise the senses with San Miguel Super Dry. This premium lager is made from 100% imported German aroma hops, for that hoppy aroma and clean crisp flavor.

Chef Ed pairs this with a rich and savory smash burger, oozing with beefy goodness. Together with San Miguel Super Dry, this pairing will fill the tummy of everyone in the party or get-together.

3. Wheat ale + hot wings

San Miguel Cerveza Blanca is a refreshing Belgian-style wheat ale, brewed with citrus, coriander and spices. As it is fruity and citrusy, it goes well with hot chicken wings.

This pairing can take the party to the next level, as everyone dares to finish the spicy wings. It can also liven up the mood as the night gets deeper.

4. Dark lager + dessert

On the other hand, San Miguel Cerveza Negra is a full-bodied dark lager brewed with premium roasted malt, with hints of caramel, coffee and chocolate.

This flavor profile complements sweet treats such as Chef Ed’s fried Oreos recipe. And makes for a lovely ending, or why not the beginning of an even fun time.

With bottles of San Miguel Premium All-Malt, San Miguel Super Dry, San Miguel Cerveza Blanca and San Miguel Cerveza Negra, each of your invited colleague, friend or loved one can enjoy a distinct flavor that match his or her palate.

For food pairings to complement and elevate the dining experience, you can watch Chef Ed’s recommendations in the video below.

