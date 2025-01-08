Got leftover holiday ham? Check out this adobo recipe with a twist by Ninong Ry

MANILA, Philippines — Ninong Ry invites us all into Knorr’s festive kitchen where he prepares a unique but still very Pinoy recipe—Chicken Adobo with Pineapples and Christmas Ham!

Together with his wife, Belle, and fellow energetic food content creator, Abi Marquez, Ninong Ry whips up not just flavors but the very spirit of the season—sharing and togetherness.

“Welcome to ‘Knorr Kitchen Secrets Para sa Paskong Buong-buo’,” greets Ninong Ry with his signature grin. “If You Know, You Knorr!”

In the special episode, the couple prepared the dish while Ninong Ry dictated the cooking instructions to Abi, on the other side of the wall. At the end of the video, they would compare the finished product and see who cooked the better version.

Bursting with Yuletide nostalgia, Chicken Adobo with Pineapples and Christmas Ham is a love letter to long, delicious Filipino family feasts. And here are the hearty, familiar ingredients:

1 kg chicken

1 kg Pinoy-style Christmas ham

100-200 grams minced garlic

Dried laurel leaves

1-2 tablespoons cracked black pepper

1/2 to 1 cup soy sauce

1/2 to 1 cup vinegar

1-2 cans pineapple juice

Pineapple chunks

Not-so-secret ingredients: Knorr Liquid Seasoning and Doble Pack Knorr Chicken Cubes

Sugar as needed

Crispy garlic and spring onions for garnish

For the full cooking video, watch it here: Knorr Kitchen Secrets Episode 7: Christmas Dish With a Twist Challenge.

Every dish tells a story

Especially among Filipinos, food is the heart of every celebration, Christmas being on the top of this list. For Ninong Ry, reminiscing about his childhood means thinking about the dining table filled with holiday staples like pancit, spaghetti and adobo.

Now, as he starts his own family, he’s eager to create traditions that will stand the test of time. “Pipilitin kong ipakita sa kanila 'yung joy of cooking, joy of serving others,” he shares. “Hindi lang yung kain ang masaya. It’s the process itself.”

“This recipe is simple, delicious and exciting,” Abi describes it, as they work together, albeit a little competitively, in holiday cheer.

Beyond the ingredients, it’s the small tips that elevate the dish. Ninong Ry shares his kitchen wisdom, such as managing the sharpness of vinegar or enhancing the dish’s sweetness with real pineapples—cooking hacks that help make a dish buong-buo—pun intended for putting the already cooked ham last so it doesn’t crumble.

Spreading the joy of homecooking

For Ninong Ry and Belle, Christmas is about creating and sharing joy through food. The family makes sure to extend this happiness beyond their own table. “Yearly, nagluluto talaga kami for the community,” Belle shares.

This year, they brought the festive spirit to the Gawad Kalinga community in Payatas, Quezon City, as they hosted an early Noche Buena feast.

“May memory attached na masarap kumain kapag Pasko… Gusto kong magbigay ng ganun sa kanila,” says Ninong Ry, his face lighting up with excitement about the event.

Long tables were filled with classic Filipino Christmas dishes—pancit, adobo and spaghetti, each elevated with Knorr. Laughter and lively conversations filled the air as families came together to share the meal alongside Ninong Ry and his family.

One community member beamed, “Tuwang-tuwa kami kasi first time niya [Ninong Ry] yata nakarating dito sa amin.” Another chimed in, “Buong-buo ang Pasko namin pag kasama naming ang Knorr sa pagluluto.”

For Ninong Ry, moments like these capture the essence of the season. “I’m sure nage-gets 'nyo ito, na kapag nakakapagsaya ka ng tao, sumasaya ka na rin,” he reflects. “Ganun sa pagpapatawa at sa pagluluto.”

Ninong Ry cooks holiday dishes with Gawad Kalinga residents.

Buong-buo ang saya

From the Knorr kitchen to the Gawad Kalinga community, every shared meal proves a celebration of family love and connection. And with Knorr, every flavor is heightened and every gathering becomes truly buong-buo.

This Christmas, let’s cook with love, share with joy and celebrate togetherness. Whether it’s with family, friends, or the larger community, Knorr is here to make your celebrations buong-buo.

Discover more Christmas stories and recipes at knorr.com/ph.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Knorr. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.