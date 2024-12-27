^

Food and Leisure

Recipe: Truffle cream cheese holiday dip

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 3:59pm
Sacchi Tartufi Truffle Mushroom Cream Cheese Dip
Photo courtesy of Chef Jill Sandique

MANILA, Philippines — Chef Jill Sandique, who is easily one of the most talented chefs in the country today, has already shared the recipe of one of the holiday cream cheese dips that she whipped up for Innobake in an earlier story. 

The chef shares another recipe for a dip that is even easier to put together. Her Sacchi Tartufi Truffle Mushroom Cream Cheese Dip tastes divine when served with soda crackers and Melba toasts.

Sacchi Tartufi Truffle Msushroom and Cream Cheese Dip

Ingredients:
2-3 tbsps. butter
3/4 cup to 1 cup chopped mushrooms (shiitake, button, cremini, etc.) or more
Salt and pepper, to taste
225 grams (1 cup) Mera Cream Cheese, softened
1-2 tsps. Sacchi Tartufi White Truffle Oil or more
Grated Parmesan cheese, optional
Salt crackers, Melba toasts, grapes, dried apricots, raisins and walnuts

Procedure:

1. Melt butter in a pan. Add chopped mushrooms and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Cook for another 3 to 5 minutes, or until all of the mushroom liquid has evaporated. Remove pan from heat. Cool the mushrooms completely.

2. In a bowl, mix the cream cheeses until smooth. Add sautéed mushrooms and white truffle oil. Blend well.

3. Stir in the grated Parmesan cheese.

4. Chill for at least two hours then arrange on a serving platter with salt crackers, Melba toasts, grapes, dried apricots, raisins and walnuts.

