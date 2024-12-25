Recipe: Green and festive Pichi-pichi

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from Biko, Puto and Cuchinta, Pichi-pichi is another favorite Kakanin that is served on festive occasions in the country.

It is because Pichi-pichi is festive when you color it green or yellow. It is sticky (and complies with the belief that eating sticky food makes families stick together) and it is versatile (as it can be coated with either freshly grated coconut or cheese).

Pichi-pichi is one of the featured dishes in Chef Jackie Ang Po’s Kakanin Series for Arla.

Here is her recipe:

Buko Pandan Pichi-Picheese

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups (215 grams) cassava, grated and squeezed

1 cup (220 ml.) water

1 tsp. (5 ml.) pandan flavoring

200 grams sugar

1/2 tsp. (4 ml.) lihiya

1 cup (120 grams) buko strips

1 cup (135 grams) Arla Cheddar Cheese

Procedure:

1. Brush molds with Arla Butter.

2. Grate cassava. Make sure to remove all excess liquid.

3. Blend with water until fine. Add sugar, flavoring and Lihiya.

4. Pour into muffin tins. Add buko strips and steam for 10 minutes.

5. Let cool, then roll in grated Arla Cheddar Cheese.

*Makes 30 pieces

