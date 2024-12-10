Noodle factory tour returns â€” with a vengeance

Noodle factory tour returns — with a vengeance

The Lucky Me! Noodle Factory is now officially open again for tours and field trips

MANILA, Philippines — Remember all those field trips that you and your classmates took when you were little and in grade school? Those were fun, weren’t they?

Oozing with learning, topped with loads of fun and excitement—and with a sprinkle of your favorite food, too!—those trips provided rare opportunities for learning outside the four walls of the classroom.

That and so much more is what the Lucky Me! Noodle Factory tour promises its kiddie guests (and their adult companions) now that it is back in action.

A popular destination for educational tours and school trips, the factory gives students a behind-the-scenes look at how their favorite instant noodles are made — in an informative and entertaining package that is perfect for young, curious minds and noodle-lovers alike. After a short hiatus, the factory has reopened its doors for kids and kids-at-heart, and not only is it new; it has been improved and made better than before. Located at the Monde Nissin Corporation plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, the Noodle Factory gives guests an exclusive and interactive sneak peek into how everyone’s favorite instant noodles are made.

Ready for a noodle-filled adventure? The action-packed tour begins the moment guests enter the Noodle Factory lobby. First, a joyful welcome (as warm as a freshly-cooked Instant Mami) from Lucky M, the adorable mascot who’s rocking a new look, as well.

Visitors are in for a treat as the Noodle Factory’s new immersive features are artistically designed to be a feast for the senses while they learn a thing or two about the origin of their favorite noodles. Pro tip: Be sure to have your cameras ready, as there’s no shortage of photo-worthy areas here.

And then, of course, the highlight of the tour: Stepping onto the Viewing Deck. This is where the magic happens—watch in awe at how Lucky Me! noodles are made step by step right before your eyes, from mixing the freshest ingredients to sealing that oh-so-familiar package.

As the walking tour can be highly triggering for that Pancit Canton craving, the tour ends with a trip to the in-house store, where guests can stock up on their favorite Lucky Me! instant noodles, plus get a chance to buy exclusive goodies such as a cute plushie — the perfect souvenir for a fun, flavorful, and noodle-tastic day.

The Lucky Me! Noodle Factory is now open for school trips and educational tours — and it is completely free. For inquiries, contact Maurine Oronce (mobile numbers 0918-5944444 and 0967-1304422) or email inquiries ([email protected]).